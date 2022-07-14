JONESBORO, Ga., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Boutique & CBD is proud to announce a partnership with Green Box Robotics and cooperation with Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Georgia to install a CBD vending machine. This exciting collaboration brings new business opportunities to all three companies while simultaneously providing public access to high-quality CBD products selected by Genesis in a popular community space.

Genesis Boutique & CBD Partners with Green Box Robotics to Install CBD Vending Machine in Arbor Place Mall Genesis Boutique & CBD Partners with Green Box Robotics to Install CBD Vending Machine in Arbor Place Mall

When the Arbor Place Mall was presented with the idea of installing a vending machine that provides top-quality CBD products focused on health and wellness, the idea was well-received. By partnering with Green Box Robotics, CBD products are now easy to shop and purchase in person at the popular local shopping center.

An interview with the owner and founder of Genesis Boutique & CBD reveals more about what it is like to be a business owner and entrepreneur in the CBD industry:

Q: For women entrepreneurs who are just getting started, what advice would you have for them?

A: "There will never be a perfect time to start your business. Make sure you have a solid business plan in place and take the leap into the world of entrepreneurship. Be prepared to hear people say no to you, but keep persevering. . . and anything is possible."

Q: What are some of the challenges or obstacles you have had to overcome in starting your business?

A: "The CBD market is constantly changing and highly competitive. One of the most challenging but also crucial pieces to being successful in this market is strong marketing and brand awareness."

Q: What inspired you to open up a CBD vending machine? What is the next project you have in mind?

A: "Looking forward, I will continue to build my brand and further establish Genesis CBD Boutique as a provider of high-quality CBD and Cannabinoid-based products with the Georgia community."

Genesis Boutique & CBD is focused on helping customers find relaxation, relief from acute and chronic pains or aches, and better sleep through the benefits of high-quality CBD products. With a wide range of products designed to promote wellness, calm, and a sense of health, Genesis Boutique & CBD offers customers an opportunity to feel their best without experiencing psychoactive side effects. Genesis Boutique & CBD is proud to partner with Green Box Robotics and make these products more easily accessible to those who need them. See the new installation or shop for CBD products by visiting Genesis Boutique & CBD today.

Media Contact:

Ryan Koss

970-541-3506

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Boutique & CBD