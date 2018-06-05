Genesis Cancer Center Joins the American Oncology Network, LLC

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology, is pleased to announce that Genesis Cancer Center, a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Arkansas has joined AON. By affiliating with the national professional services organization, Genesis Cancer Center will increase its current service offerings to cancer patients at its multiple locations in Arkansas. Genesis now will provide an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, pathology and central laboratory services, care management and enhanced technology.

AON CEO, Bradley Prechtl, MBA, stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. S. Fred Divers, Dr. R. Tim Webb, Dr. Robert Muldoon, Dr. A. Lynn Cleveland and Dr. Lingyi Chen and the entire Genesis Cancer Center family to American Oncology Network. Genesis Cancer Center represents a commitment to serving and supporting patients in Arkansas with expert cancer care in a community setting."

AON Board Member, Dr. William Harwin, said, "Genesis Cancer Center has a stellar reputation and its physician leadership will continue to have the autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff, while at the same time receiving the support of AON for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, human resources, revenue cycle, payer negotiations and technology."

Genesis Cancer Center Physician Dr. S. Fred Divers, said, "We have made a long-term commitment to ensure our patients receive expert cancer care here in Arkansas. As healthcare and cancer care transitions to value-based care, we determined that joining with AON allowed our physicians, clinicians and staff to continue to focus on treating patients while enhancing the services that we provide. We believe our affiliation with AON will help us continue to provide the highest quality cancer care for our patients and the communities we serve."

With a drive to help every American have access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensure that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Genesis Cancer Center:

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and hematology, Genesis Cancer Center is recognized for providing expert cancer care in Arkansas. The highly trained physicians, clinicians and staff are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for their patients. The medical oncology/hematology physicians at Genesis Cancer Center include Dr. S. Fred Divers, Dr. R. Tim Webb, Dr. Robert Muldoon, Dr. A. Lynn Cleveland and Dr. Lingyi Chen.

