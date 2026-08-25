Genesis Computing Recognised in Gartner's "Coolest Vendor Innovations in Data Management"

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Computing has been recognised in Gartner's Coolest Vendor Innovations in Data Management report (G00856956, July 2026) for agentic data engineering.

The report examines innovations addressing what Gartner describes as the central obstacle to enterprise AI: data that is not organised, contextualised, governed, or automated in a way that autonomous agents can act on.

Unlike coding agents or platform-specific tools, Genesis operates the entire client data estate inside the enterprise's own security perimeter.

The Genesis Enterprise Context Graph provides agents with contextual awareness of enterprise systems, data workflows, governance policies, and business semantics — autonomously extracted, then refined through human expertise.

By deploying directly within the customer's own environment — Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure, GCP, or on-prem Kubernetes — Genesis transforms previously inaccessible institutional knowledge into a persistent operational asset.

In the report, Gartner characterises Genesis Computing's platform as an agentic data engineering system that operates natively within customer-managed environments, with AI data agents that do complex migrations, map source systems to target medallion schemas, implement transformation pipelines, identify data quality issues, and troubleshoot data integration problems, all with provable verification, replicating many of the activities typically performed by experienced data engineers.

Prover: verification built for regulated deployment

Gartner's report notes that organisations deploying AI data agents should plan to review audit trails to confirm agents are completing tasks within set boundaries.

Prover, Genesis's verification layer, produces that record automatically.

It checks the resulting system against the original — across data, logic, permissions, and downstream consumers — and classifies every difference as an approved change, an accepted platform difference, or an unexplained deviation surfaced for human review. Nothing is absorbed silently, and no agent grades its own work. The result is an auditable record of what changed, why it was permitted, and who approved it: assurance no existing AI platform provides.

"In financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries where the stakes and complexity are high, depending upon human engineers to keep up with and review all agentic work is a non-starter," said Matt Glickman, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Computing. "We built Genesis to not only securely run inside the customer's own perimeter but also verify its own work to guard against unintended consequences.from day one, and Gartner's report reflects how regulated buyers are evaluating this."

The Problem

AI agents are constrained by missing context. Most of today's data environments were designed for humans, not automated systems, leaving inconsistent metadata, unreliable lineage, and knowledge locked in individual engineers' expertise.

Gartner's Data Engineering 2.0 research (April 2026) found that 74% of data and analytics leaders say their current practices cannot effectively support AI use cases, and only 10% believe they can meet AI project timelines.

Genesis Solution

Genesis takes on the full data engineering lifecycle — migrating, optimising, monitoring, and remediating pipelines, onboarding new sources, and executing the repetitive work that consumes today's data teams. The platform is used by global financial services, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications enterprises to reduce migrations and data onboarding from months to weeks, and pipeline delivery from months to hours.

About Genesis Computing

Genesis Computing was founded in 2024 by early Snowflake and Goldman Sachs executives, Matt Glickman and Justin Langseth, to leverage the power of the AI intelligence explosion to solve the impending enterprise data labour crisis.

Learn more at genesiscomputing.ai

Gartner Attribution

Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in Data Management, Nina Showell, Anurag Raj, Sarah Turkaly, Xingyu Gu, Robert Thanaraj, Michael Simone, Jenna Goodrich, 29 July 2026.

Gartner, Data Engineering 2.0, G00852814, April 2026.

Media Contact:

Esther Katz

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Computing, Inc.