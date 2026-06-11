Genesis Computing Announced as Validated Technology Partner of Databricks

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Computing, the agentic data engineering platform, today announced it has become a Validated Technology Partner of Databricks, the Data and AI company.

Through the partnership, Genesis's pretrained autonomous agents can now deploy directly within Databricks environments, enabling enterprises to automate complex data engineering workflows securely inside their own infrastructure.

Genesis provides autonomous agents purpose-built for enterprise data engineering. Powered by the Genesis Context Graph, the platform gives agents contextual awareness of enterprise systems, workflows, governance policies, and business context by continuously learning from an organization's existing data estate.

Deployed directly within customers' own environment, including Databricks, and other major cloud and data platforms, Genesis transforms fragmented institutional knowledge into operational assets that agents can act on autonomously.

Why This Matters for Databricks Customers

For Databricks customers, Genesis agents automate data engineering tasks such as complex migrations, data pipeline RCAs and customer data onboarding directly within the Databricks platform while understanding Delta Lake assets, respecting Unity Catalog governance, and executing workflows using existing enterprise tools.

Data never leaves their Databricks account.

Governance is enforced by design which means Databricks customers can automate pipeline development, legacy migrations, data catalog management, testing, and documentation while maintaining compliance and data residency requirements—all natively within their trusted Databricks platform built on lakehouse architecture.

Customer Results

Genesis delivers outcomes, not just co-pilot suggestions, through autonomous agents that execute end-to-end data engineering work, embedding semantic understanding in agent workflows, and natively handling structured and unstructured data preparation.

Real results: Healthcare data platform Abacus Insights, deployed Genesis agents within Databricks to automate customer data mapping and pipeline creation, reducing deployment timelines from months to weeks, accelerating discovery and mapping from weeks to days, cutting pipeline engineering effort by more than 50%.

About Genesis Computing

Founded in 2024 by data and financial industry luminaries, Matt Glickman and Justin Langseth, Genesis Computing is the autonomous data engineering platform built from the ground up to address the growing complexity of enterprise data engineering and the industry-wide data labor shortage. Genesis deploys AI agents securely within enterprise environments to deliver end-to-end data engineering outcomes and transform institutional knowledge into operational intelligence.

Learn more at genesiscomputing.ai

Media Contact: Esther Katz

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Computing, Inc.