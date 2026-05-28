Genesis Computing Recognised in Gartner's "Data Engineering 2.0" Research

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Computing has been recognised in Gartner's "Data Engineering 2.0" research report (G00852814, April 2026) for agentic automation in data engineering.

Unlike coding or data platform-specific agents, Genesis is the only agentic platform purpose-built to automate enterprise data engineering. The Genesis Context Graph provides agents with contextual awareness of enterprise systems, workflows, governance policies, and business semantics, autonomously extracted and then refined through human expertise. By deploying directly within customer's own cloud environments, including Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure or even on-prem Kubernetes, Genesis securely connects across all internal data systems, transforming previously inaccessible institutional knowledge hidden throughout the entire data estate into a persistent operational asset.

The Gartner report identified a critical constraint: 74% of data and analytics leaders say their current practices cannot effectively support AI use cases. Only 10% believe they can meet AI project timelines. Three core barriers block progress: manual operations too slow for AI demands, insufficient semantic context in data models, and legacy ETL/ELT infrastructure inadequate for multimodal datasets. Gartner prescribes agentic automation, semantic capabilities, and RAG infrastructure as foundational requirements for modern data engineering..

"The gap Gartner identified is exactly what we're hearing from customers," said Matt Glickman, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Computing. "Teams have modern data platforms and talented engineers. What they lack is time to keep pace with AI's demands for fresh, trustworthy data. Agentic automation closes that gap by replacing manual work with autonomous systems that learn, reason, and improve."

The Problem

AI systems demand continuous access to clean, semantically understood, multimodal data. Most organizations face a 12–18 month gap: they either need to hire more engineers for manual work, or deploy agents that may fail due to insufficient context. Gartner's research found the organizations that solve for this in the next 12–18 months will have structural competitive advantage in AI deployment.

Genesis Solution

Genesis automates agentic data work by automating repetitive tasks, embedding semantic understanding in agent workflows, and natively handling structured and unstructured data preparation. The platform deploys within customer cloud environments (Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure, Docker) or even on-prem in kubernetes and is used by global healthcare, financial and technology companies to reduce migrations and data onboarding from months to days and pipeline delivery from hours to minutes.

About Genesis Computing

Genesis Computing was founded in 2024 by early Snowflake and Goldman Sachs executives, Matt Glickman and Justin Langseth, to leverage the power of the AI intelligence explosion to solve the impending enterprise data labor crisis.

Learn more at genesiscomputing.ai

Media Contact:

Esther Katz

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Computing, Inc.