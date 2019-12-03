Genesis DevCon Mobilises Over 850 Aspiring Blockchain Developers From Across India With its First Edition

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural edition of India's largest confluence of Blockchain developers, leaders, evangelists and students - Genesis DevCon, 2019, concluded its two-day event in IISc, Bangalore with a footfall of over 850+ participants and 45+ speakers. Hosted by IBC Media, the conference commemorated the concluding chapter of the Genesis developer program, which included a six-month-long hackathon with an objective to address the need to develop a rich pool of quality blockchain developer community in India.

The two-day conference included 20 tech talks, five panel discussions and multiple workshops with eminent leaders in the emerging technology space. The speaker panel at Genesis DevCon covered a wide range of topics where blockchain technology is set to change the world as we know it: implication and adoption of blockchain in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology in the start-up ecosystem, FinTech and Supply Chain.



Some of the subject matter experts who shared their insights into the applications of blockchain technology were: Yanislav Malahov - Founder of the Aeternity Blockchain, (also known as the Godfather of Ethereum); Dilip Krishnaswamy - VP - New Technology Initiatives, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd; Avinash Pitti - CTO, Nucleus Vision; Sanjeev Narsipur - Managing Director-Blockchain, Accenture; Satya Lokam - Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research Lab.

Speaking on the success of the DevCon, Mr. Raghu Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of IBC Media said, "The Genesis DevCon is truly the genesis of our efforts to create a cohesive blockchain ecosystem in India. It is great to learn and understand the ways Blockchain can redefine how we interact and do business and can enhance business outcomes. We truly believe this can be a powerful platform to bring synergy in the ways in which blockchain is adopted in India. We are thankful to all our sponsors and partners for helping us put together the brilliant two days of pure learning."

The conference also saw the launch of the Global Starfleet Accelerator program by Aeternity Ventures for early-stage blockchain companies in India, opening more opportunities to the blockchain developer community in India, second only to the USA, in the world. Companies who complete the programme qualify for a chance at a receiving direct investment from AE Ventures.

Nucleus Vision , an IoT & Blockchain technology-focussed company in the retail industry, also launched their GIDC (Global Identity and Consent) blockchain network for consent-based data access management that allows users to control access to their data at the Genesis DevCon, 2019.

