Genesis Digital Appoints Darren Hakeman as Chief Executive Officer

Proven SaaS Executive to Lead Next Phase of Growth for Provider of Tools for the Creator Economy

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Digital, LLC, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools for the creator economy, including Kartra and WebinarJam , announced the appointment of Darren Hakeman as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2024, to drive the company in its next phase of growth. Hakeman previously served as President of the company since March 2022 and replaces Sarah Jenkins, one of the company founders, who remains on the Board of Managers.

Prior to joining Genesis Digital, Hakeman led Strategy and Corporate Development for 8x8, Inc., a SaaS provider of communication and customer experience solutions. At 8x8, Hakeman helped transform the company from a siloed solution vendor for small businesses into a leading fully-integrated cloud communications platform for small, midmarket and enterprise customers through the acquisition and integration of 8 companies and scaling of ARR by 5x to more than $500m. Previously, Hakeman has held executive-level roles in product management, marketing, engineering and professional services at Lockheed Martin and Savi Technology.

"We've made significant progress over the last 24 months building out our executive team, strengthening our software platform, and establishing an operational cadence and culture of accountability to fuel our next stage of market expansion. Darren's combination of SaaS growth experience, operational rigor and analytics-driven decision making is an ideal fit as we pursue market opportunities within the rapidly expanding $250B creator economy," said Vik Verma, Executive Chairman. "I want to thank Sarah for her vision and guidance over many years and her ongoing support as she continues on the Board of Managers."

"With more than 25,000 customers, a highly efficient and profitable product-led-growth (PLG) model, and a tremendous untapped market opportunity, Genesis Digital is in a unique position to help everyone convert their knowledge and expertise into online revenue by delivering the most complete and easiest to use solutions for digital content creators. I look forward to working with our talented leadership team to advance Genesis Digital's mission of shaping online business together," said Hakeman.

About Genesis Digital

Genesis Digital empowers content creators, coaches and experts to earn revenue from sharing their knowledge online. With its platform of SaaS solutions, including Kartra , WebinarJam , and EverWebinar , Genesis Digital provides a suite of tools for the creator economy that cover the full lifecycle from content creation, automated marketing, sales, support and analytics. Genesis Digital serves more than 25,000 customers worldwide and has processed more than $1B in transactional revenue through its platform.

SOURCE Genesis Digital, LLC