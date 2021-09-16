Genesis Drug Discovery & Development Appoints Anthony Rohr as Chief Operating Officer

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), the contract research organization (CRO) arm of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG), has announced the appointment of Anthony Rohr, current Chief Executive Officer of PharmOptima, as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, as an expansion of Anthony's current role, he will provide operational leadership, oversight, and coordination across all GD3 member companies.

Anthony brings a wealth of experience in a senior leadership capacity from his previous role at MPI Research, Inc. He is an experienced strategist with deep industry knowledge and an understanding of building CRO business while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed footprint. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams.

"I am delighted to continue my professional journey with the Genesis Biotechnology Group," said Anthony Rohr. "Along with my fellow leadership team, I am excited to help build upon our successes. We are going to persist in our efforts to capitalize on our gifted researchers' talents, our commitment to quality and communication, and our commitment to growth through organic development and acquisition. This commitment to ascendancy will continue our trajectory toward becoming the preeminent CRO in the preclinical industry and beyond."

Anthony began his career with GBG as the Business Development Manager for PharmOptima in 2018. In 2020, he transitioned into his previous role of Chief Executive Officer of PharmOptima. As the CEO of PharmOptima, Anthony provided leadership, oversight, and coordination for developing and managing new preclinical drug discovery platforms within PharmOptima. Prior to joining GBG, he held a position with MPI Research, Inc., as Senior Director of Operations. Anthony was also the owner of Knowledgeable and Focused Consulting, where he provided science and business development consulting services to Biotech, CRO, and Pharma.

Anthony has distinguished himself with 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO industries. "Anthony has been instrumental in building business development and operations functions at PharmOptima. I am thrilled to have Anthony expand his role and look forward to drawing from his expertise in developing new business strategies and leading our high-performing teams across all GD3 member companies," said Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of Genesis Biotechnology Group.

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state of the art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, as well as clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

