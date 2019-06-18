Genesis Drug Discovery & Development Expands Preclinical Contract Research Portfolio by Acquiring NexusPharma

HAMILTON, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), the contract research organization (CRO) of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG), announced that it has expanded its drug development services through the acquisition of a majority interest in NexusPharma.

The acquisition creates a fully-integrated portfolio of services for GD3 by integrating NexusPharma's unique collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, with GD3's existing platforms which include syngeneic/cell line derived xenograft models, radiotherapy, flow cytometry, and in-vivo imaging modalities. This acquisition does not affect the minority interest in NexusPharma held by Fox Chase Cancer Center (FCCC). GD3 welcomes the addition of both partners.

The NexusPharma technology suite offers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies state-of-the-art, clinically relevant patient-derived cell-lines and animal models for the validation of investigational drug candidates for cancer treatment and biomarker identification. With direct access to primary patient-derived tumors, drug developers will have the most clinically predictive method for validating cancer drug candidates. The application of NexusPharma's primary patient-derived low passage tumors in concert with specialized PDX models, brings drug development to a new level. The collaboration with GD3 and the joint use and characterization of personalized tumor models will allow NexusPharma to profile new drug candidates more efficiently and broadly than was previously possible. This will also enable better prediction of the clinical activity of new molecules, and thus enhance translation of drug leads into clinical studies and personalized co-clinical trials.

"Acquisition of NexusPharma is an important step in creating a novel suite of services for personalized medicine, including models for acquired resistance to targeted therapies," said Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of GBG. In addition, NexusPharma's ongoing partnership with FCCC will allow us to develop a comprehensive portfolio of services by building PDX models for unmet needs.

About NexusPharma

NexusPharma is dedicated to the discovery of innovative anti-cancer treatments. Novel drug candidates are tested in patient derived xenograft tumor models or patient derived tumor cell lines that are derived from such PDX models. These models are created to reflect human disease in the most predictable ways. Applying its technologies discovered and developed at Fox Chase Cancer Center, NexusPharma is using PDX models to validate a broad range of biological targets. Fox Chase Cancer Center supports NexusPharma in the development of a physiological, cost-effective platform for pre-clinical compound assessment along with other research activities at NexusPharma to enhance the predictive value of its models for clinical outcomes.

About Fox Chase Cancer Center

The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center and its affiliates (collectively "Fox Chase Cancer Center"), a member of the Temple University Health System, is one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation's first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes. Fox Chase physicians are also routinely recognized in national rankings, and the Center's nursing program has received the Magnet recognition for excellence five consecutive times. Today, Fox Chase conducts a broad array of nationally competitive basic, translational, and clinical research, with special programs in cancer prevention, detection, survivorship and community outreach. It is the policy of Fox Chase Cancer Center that there shall be no exclusion from, or participation in, and no one denied the benefits of, the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment. For more information, call 1-888-FOX CHASE or (1-888-369-2427).

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery and Development (GD3), a member of the Genesis Biotechnology Group, is a preclinical CRO offering a comprehensive portfolio of services for drug discovery and development. GD3 ensures the efficient development and coordination of your unique preclinical program, from discovery through candidate selection. GD3 covers a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas including oncology, ophthalmology, inflammation, metabolic diseases, and microbiome.

About GBG

GBG is a consortium of vertically integrated corporate research entities, which facilitates the overall market implementation and delivery of biomedical science products and services related to diagnostics and drug discovery. Through the consolidation of research activities, and the collaboration of diverse groups of scientists with expertise in molecular biology, genetics, high throughput screening (HTS), pharmacology, molecular modeling, and medicinal chemistry, GBG is well-positioned to create and sustain complex research platforms in drug discovery and the design of surrogate biomarkers for chronic diseases.

