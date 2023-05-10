Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), a Member of Genesis Global Group, Acquires JSS Medical Research to Expand its Clinical Services Portfolio

HAMILTON, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Drug Discovery and Development (GD3), Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm and member of Genesis Global Group (GGG), announced today that it has acquired JSS Medical Research. With corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Bogotá, Columbia, Faridabad, India, and Warsaw, Poland, JSS Medical Research provides pre- and post-approval clinical development services to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutraceutical and medical device companies worldwide.

This clinical service portfolio addition will enable the GD3 member companies to expand their full-service drug research and discovery services. JSS Medical Research's skilled team of world-class scientists will work synergistically and augment GD3's existing platform of services in clinical trial support, including clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, biostatistics and medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management for the development and approval of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device products.

"The single most important factor that drove our decision to accept Genesis Global Group's acquisition offer for JSS Medical Research was that, similarly to JSS, GD3 has its origin rooted in science, and it is an organization committed to scientific excellence. Both GD3 and JSS have science as their core foundation. The merger of the two companies creates an organization that will deliver state-of-the-art scientific support and services to our combined and growing list of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device clients. As one entity, we will be able to conveniently support our clients throughout the drug development life cycle, including discovery, epidemiological, pre-clinical, clinical, post-marketing, health economics and real-world evidence. For the management and employees of JSS, this is an exciting next phase in the evolution of our company that will accelerate our access to new markets both geographically and in our service offerings. We are all delighted to be part of GD3 and are committed to creating a unique health research organization that will set new standards in the industry," stated Dr. John S. Sampalis, Ph.D., F.A.C.E., F.A.H.A., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of JSS Medical Research.

"The merging of GD3 with JSS enables GD3 to move further along the pathway of being able to offer a fully vertically integrated development process to its valued clients. Continuity of a trusted relationship established in good service and good science is a win-win for all," noted Louise Bussieres, President and CFO of JSS Medical Research.

"This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to evolve our services to meet the needs of our industry partners," says Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., CEO of GGG. "By adding JSS Medical Research's sector expertise, we continue to differentiate our capabilities and significantly enhance our clinical services portfolio worldwide. We are confident that together we will create a more powerful platform to support the approval of life-saving therapeutics."

"This newest addition represents the next step in our global scale-up as we continue to expand into a global market," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GGG. "The acquisition of JSS Medical Research creates an even more integrated and powerful global network for our industry partners."

FOS Advisors, New York, served as an advisor to JSS for the transaction with GGG.

JSS Medical Research is a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) with strong academic affiliations offering a wide range of services internationally. One of their distinguishing attributes is their methodological knowledge and expertise in the design and execution of clinical studies. These include all phases of development, such as Phase I, II and III, and post-approval studies. The breadth of their experience enables our clients to collaborate with the same partner throughout the product lifecycle.

Genesis Global Group (GGG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state-of-the-art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. The GD3 worldwide portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, and clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

