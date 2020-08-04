Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) Announces Appointment of Anthony Rohr, as Chief Executive Officer of PharmOptima

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmOptima, a member of Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), the contract research organization (CRO) arm of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG), has announced the appointment of Anthony Rohr as its new Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, as an expansion of his current role in Business Development, he will provide leadership, oversight, and coordination for the development and management of new preclinical drug discovery platforms.

Anthony brings a wealth of experience in a senior leadership capacity from his previous role at MPI Research, Inc. He is an experienced strategist with deep industry knowledge and an understanding of how to build CRO business while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed footprint. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high performing teams.

"I am excited to undertake this role as part of such a dynamic and knowledgeable PharmOptima team," said Rohr. "With the addition of laboratory space and scientific staff on the horizon and our reputation as a quality and responsive CRO, PharmOptima is positioned to leverage our strengths and investment into a prosperous future. I am also thrilled to be a part of the Genesis Drug Discovery and Development leadership team. We continue to round out our preclinical services through organic growth and acquisitions in the pursuit of creating the best full-service preclinical organization in the market."

Anthony has distinguished himself with over 15 years of experience in the preclinical research and CRO industries. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Anthony in his newly expanded role as an advisor and collaborative partner to pharmaceutical, sponsor, and academic organizations," said Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of Genesis Biotechnology Group.

About PharmOptima

PharmOptima specializes in ADME/PK and ocular drug discovery models by using bioanalytical tandem mass spectrometry(MS/MS) method development, validation, sample analysis, and custom In vivo research models. They also have expertise in specialized test article administration and micro-dissection of ocular tissues and development of cell lines and ligand binding assays for target validation.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

GD3 is a fully integrated CRO focused on providing services to support preclinical drug discovery programs from early discovery through preclinical development. GD3's portfolio is quite diverse and covers all areas of preclinical drug discovery/development including Discovery Biology, Synthetic Organic and Medicinal Chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. GD3's capabilities also include model development for a wide range of therapeutic areas including oncology, ophthalmology, inflammation/autoimmunity, metabolic diseases, and microbiome.

About Genesis Biotechnology Group®

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies, with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

