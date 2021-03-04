Genesis Drug Discovery and Development Acquires Integrated Analytical Solutions to Add "Off the Shelf" PK Profiling Capabilities to Its Portfolio

HAMILTON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and its Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm Genesis Drug Discovery & Development™ (GD3) announced today that it has acquired the Berkeley-based CRO Integrated Analytical Solutions (IAS). Founded in 2004 and located in the San Francisco bay area, IAS is a GxP-compliant CRO providing bioanalytical, drug metabolism, and analytical chemistry services to clients worldwide.

"This is our second acquisition in the space of two months as we further expand our presence in the San Francisco bay area, which we see as a market with tremendous growth potential for drug discovery services" said Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "Adding IAS's GxP compliant bioanalytical platform to GD3's existing portfolio would allow us to further broaden our services around PK profiling and GLP toxicology while being in close proximity to our pharma and biotech partners on the west coast."

"While we continue to add complementary services to expand into new markets, we are also adding scale to increase market share with our existing services" said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG. "Acquisition of IAS provides scale for our bioanalytical capabilities in a GLP setting."

"The team at IAS is honored and excited to join forces with the GD3 family of CROs. We strongly believe that our membership in the GD3 portfolio will position IAS to better serve current clients while also broadening our reach to develop new customers" said Jonah Michaelian, IAS's Managing Director. "The acquisition by GD3 will enable IAS to realize the full potential of the analytical and regulatory infrastructure it has built over the past sixteen years and to establish itself as a center for bioanalytical excellence."

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

Genesis Drug Discovery and Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-III clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety toxicology as well clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products. GD3 harbors seven sister companies within the US, including Comparative Biosciences, Invivotek, New England Discovery Partners, NexusPharma, PharmOptima, Statking and Venenum.

Integrated Analytical Solutions, Inc. (IAS) is a GLP-compliant, contract research organization focused on delivering fit-for-purpose solutions and the highest quality data in the areas of bioanalysis, drug metabolism and analytical chemistry. We provide expert LC-MS/MS and immunoassay bioanalytical services to support PK and TK evaluation of pharmaceutical and biopharma products. Our capabilities in the area of drug metabolism range from high-throughput in vitro stability screens to advanced guidance for metabolite identification. The Quality Management System and deep experience of key staff enables the IAS team to work hand-in-hand with clients to navigate and overcome regulatory hurdles.

