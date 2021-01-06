Genesis Drug Discovery and Development Expands Its Presence in the Clinical Space by Acquiring STATKING Clinical Services

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and its Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm Genesis Drug Discovery & Development™ (GD3) announced today that it has acquired the Cincinnati-based CRO STATKING Clinical Services. Established in 1989, STATKING provides clinical trial services, including clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

"We are very pleased to have STATKING join GBG, and this acquisition demonstrates our commitment to making GD3 a fully integrated concept to commercialization CRO," said Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "STATKING's acquisition strengthens our services and strategic presence throughout the life cycle of the drug development process. STATKING has achieved significant milestones in its 30 years of service, and I look forward to an exciting future together."

"The way pharma companies work with CROs is changing. CROs are taking more of a strategic planning role, in addition to execution, in the drug discovery and development process. This model of engagement results in sponsors and CROs becoming end-to-end partners, and M&A is helping CRO's extend their service portfolio to partner with their customers in providing greater efficiency in service and delivery across R&D continuum. The acquisition of STATKING would bring GD3 one more step closer to becoming a full service CRO," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG.

"STATKING and GD3 share a common vision that delivering better therapies to patients faster requires an integration of drug discovery and clinical trial services," said Rod Lashley. The addition of STATKING's clinical services to GD3's integrated, early-late stage drug discovery solutions will create a unique platform for clients to work with one scientific partner to enhance the speed and efficiency with which they can advance their therapies into the clinics.

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

GD3 is a fully integrated CRO focused on providing services to support preclinical drug discovery programs from target discovery through IND enabling studies. GD3's portfolio covers all areas of preclinical drug discovery/development, including "Discovery Biology," "Synthetic Organic and Medicinal Chemistry," DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology, and Safety Toxicology. The company currently has six sites within the US including Comparative Biosciences, Invivotek, New England Discovery Partners, NexusPharma, PharmOptima and Venenum.

STATKING Clinical Services provides clinical trial services (clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management) for clinical trials for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. The company has provided support on 15 NDAs, 14 PMAs, 2 BLAs, 3 NADAs, and numerous 510Ks over the past 30 years of service to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and animal health industries. For more information, visit www.statkingclinical.com.

