Genesis Empowers a New Era of High-Performance Actuation with LiveDrive®, Enabling Simpler, Safer, and More Productive Robots and Machines

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is pleased to announce the availability of its new LiveDrive® LDD 1800 Series Direct Drive Actuators, with an extensive range of configurations and performance options. LiveDrive® direct-drive actuators eliminate the need for gearing and are redefining the next generation of parallel robots and precision machinery, unlocking capabilities beyond the reach of conventional drivetrains, across many applications.

LiveDrive® LDD actuators redefine the standard of simplicity, cleanliness, and productivity for high-throughput machines. LiveDrive® is a high-torque, compact, direct-drive solution designed for robots and machines in the food, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and electronics industries. LiveDrive® reduces maintenance requirements while increasing uptime and reliability. And with no need for gears, belts, or lubrication, LiveDrive® actuators simplify the drivetrain, delivering increased performance and lower total cost of ownership.

"We are thrilled to launch this leading-edge actuation technology, making it available to manufacturers and system integrators globally," said Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies. "A simpler drivetrain empowers a better robot: faster to assemble and easier to maintain. This creates value for our customers and end users and represents a true breakthrough for the robotics and automation industries."

The LiveDrive® actuator has been integrated into the Wyzo sidebot, a brainchild of Demaurex SA – the pioneer of the Delta robot, empowering the world's first sidebot pick and place technology that can work safely alongside people.

"We've been searching for a solution for over a decade and LiveDrive® is the missing link for our products," said Frank Souyris, CEO of Wyzo. "This technology is a game-changer that makes a significant difference in our work and allows us to achieve a high level of performance and safety. The Genesis team is very committed and shares our values as we develop a new industry standard for delta robots – the Wyzo Sidebot"

A LiveDrive® LDD 1800 Series actuator is less than half the length of a typical servo-gearhead drivetrain enabling greater utilization of machine workcells and factory floor space. LiveDrive's washdown-ready IP67 enclosure – with its smooth surfaces and minimal collection points – allows for easy cleanup. Importantly, LiveDrive® actuators do not require a gearbox, removing the risk of oil leakage or contamination. No gearbox means reduced downtime, inspection, and maintenance requirements.

LiveDrive's direct-drive technology also eliminates backlash and improves system stiffness. Coupled with its higher torque-to-weight ratio, LiveDrive® creates opportunities for robot and machine designers to improve performance in highly dynamic applications. LiveDrive®, with its low inertia and fast stopping times, supports control system safety to meet Collaborative Robot Technical Specification ISO/TS 15066 and bring human-machine collaboration to new applications.

Genesis LiveDrive® LDD 1800 Series Direct Drive Actuators are available with an extensive range of configurations and performance options. Standard models include four sizes, various voltage levels and support integration with third party servo drives.



To learn more about LiveDrive® please visit www.genesis-robotics.com.

About Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies - Motion Redefined

Formed in 2014 and located in British Columbia, Canada, Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies develops actuators and other mechanical innovations changing how robots and machines are built and move. In April 2018, Koch Engineered Solutions made a strategic and controlling investment in Genesis to commercialize inventive motion technologies, including the LiveDrive® direct-drive actuator. With its revolutionary direct-drive actuator technology changing the way industries think about robots and machines, Genesis partners with customers creating visionary, next-generation solutions for their specific markets. Through the delivery of innovative design and engineered solutions, Genesis is creating value for its customers and transforming industries. www.genesis-robotics.com.

About Wyzo

Wyzo is the brainchild of DEMAUREX SA – the pioneer of the Delta robot. The Delta is the benchmark for best practice in terms of high-speed pick-and-place technology and the company has more than 4,000 robots installed worldwide. Designed in Switzerland and assembled in Europe, Wyzo offers new opportunities to established manufacturers as well as empowering the next generation of producers to grow and transform their business. www.thewyzo.com

