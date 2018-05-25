Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

"With this project, we set-out to create an object of desire, passion, and inspiration," said Manfred Fitzgerald, Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "That is why we were so proud to accept the invitation to share the Essentia with the public during our first appearance at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este."

The Essentia Concept, unveiled in March at the New York International Auto Show, elevates and reimagines Genesis's "Athletic Elegance" design paradigm while providing a vision of future product performance and technology.

"The Genesis Essentia Concept defines our vision for an electric GT (Gran Turismo) that integrates Athletic Elegance and Genesis DNA as defining parameters," said Executive Vice President Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design. "In fact, its GT typology was inspired by some of the vintage cars which it will be seen with this weekend."

Essentia is the brand's first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is also the brand's initial vision for a true GT car. With an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds, Essentia brings sports car-level performance to the realm of electric luxury coupes.

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody athletic elegance, including the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans and the flagship G90 luxury sedan. The brand's G70 sport sedan made its world debut in September 2017, completing the brand's sedan lineup. Genesis will open dedicated brand stores in major cities in the near future.

