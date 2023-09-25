Genesis Financial Solutions rebrands as Concora Credit

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Financial Solutions has rebranded itself as Concora Credit. The company has also launched a new website, www.concoracredit.com, to support the new brand and a new tagline, 'Do More with Concora Credit.'  The new brand is rooted in helping consumers Do More with Credit.    

"This is a big step for us. Our branding journey started a year ago, and we determined that we had an opportunity to become better known to the millions of consumers we serve today and hope to serve in the future," said Bruce Weinstein, President and CEO of Concora Credit Inc. "We have a track record of delivering results for the customers we serve and our investors. Our new brand and mission capture the momentum of the business as we plan our next 20 years."

"Everyone in the business is excited by the change," said Wayne Young, Chief Operating Officer of Concora Credit Inc. "The customers and partners we work with can expect the same great service as the company sharpens its focus on helping them Do More with Credit."

As part of the rebranding effort, Genesis Financial Solutions and Genesis FS Card Services will become Concora Credit Inc.  The Genesis Credit Private Label Credit Cards will also be rebranded Concora Credit. The company will be based in its hometown, Beaverton, Oregon, where it was founded over 20 years ago to focus on the needs of underserved consumers with less-than-perfect credit.

A single purpose guides Concora Credit:  to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words:  Do More.

