Genesis G70 #1 In J.D. Power Multimedia Quality Among All Compact Premium Segment Cars And SUVs

The annual study measures customers' satisfaction with audio, communication, entertainment and navigation (ACEN) systems. Both J.D. Power studies award brands and vehicles with the lowest instance of problems per 100 cars sold (PP100). The G70s researched in the Multimedia Study witnessed just 7.4 PP100, representing 28% fewer issues than the closest competition. Similarly, in this year's IQS study, Genesis vehicles saw 63 PP100 in leading both the premium segment as well as the industry overall. This overall 2019 IQS Study result represents 32% fewer issues than the industry standard and 25% fewer issues than the runner-up premium brand.

"Our customers constantly tell us how technological innovation is one of their top purchase reasons. We are always striving to bring meaningful technological innovations into our cars. So, receiving this recognition from industry leader J.D. Power reinforces our commitment to deliver the best ownership experience to customers through our focus on incredible audio entertainment and effortless communication and navigation systems," said Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America.

The IQS study, now in its fourth decade, serves as the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality measured at 90 days of ownership. The 2019 survey is based on responses from purchasers and lessees of new, 2019 model-year vehicles, which is designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement.

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The Genesis product lineup consists of the flagship G90 luxury sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans, and the G70 luxury sport sedan, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com. Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

