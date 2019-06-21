Genesis G70 Shows Off Its Maneuverability And Agility In The Final "Art Of The Stunt" Video

"Genesis G70 embodies the spirit of thrilling driving, so it was only natural to put its dynamics to the test with these high-performance stunts," said Kate Fabian, Genesis senior group director of marketing.

In this final action video, stunt driver Tanner Foust recreates a moment from the film Baby Driver, Tanner has to achieve a "180-reverse-to-Drift" maneuver, and up a single lane ramp.

G70 "Art of the Stunt" Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0Y5TxFUbvI

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry luxury segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. G70, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, as well as receiving several other prominent awards in recent months, resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury and aerodynamic design. Pricing starts at $34,900.

