Genesis G90 Named Dual Category Winner In 2020 Autopacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

"Genesis is still a new brand, but the G90's performance in the AutoPacific 2020 New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey demonstrates our uncompromising focus on design, engineering and craftsmanship. The G90 exemplifies luxury and exceeds our clients' expectations," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America.

AutoPacific surveyed over 73,000 new car and truck owners to measure satisfaction across 27 individual vehicle attributes. The Genesis G90 received the highest score of any passenger car in 22 of those. This is the fourth consecutive year G90 has received the AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award and marks the 17th major accolade it has received since its debut in 2017.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in JD Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and the #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. The Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has won 21 major awards and accolades. Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded all three 2020 Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 with their highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick+ rated.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

