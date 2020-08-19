Genesis Health System Expands its Digital Health Strategy with Bright.md's SmartExam

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye toward expanding patient access and growing market share while using existing clinical resources, Genesis Health System has selected Bright.md's SmartExam to power this new telehealth offering. Patients in the bi-state region of the Quad Cities metropolitan area and the surrounding communities of Iowa and Illinois will have access to another convenient, affordable way to get care for hundreds of low-acuity conditions.

"Demand for virtual care options was growing even before people around the country were asked to stay home due to COVID-19," said Dr. Kurt Andersen, Senior Vice President, Physician Operations/Chief Medical Officer President of Genesis Health System. "With Bright.md's innovative telehealth delivery platform and our umbrella of convenient care services, we're well-positioned to address the situation at hand—for both coronavirus-infected patients and those with other conditions—and be prepared to serve the needs of our patients in a post-COVID-19 landscape."

The SmartExam platform works like a virtual assistant to the provider, by guiding patients through a dynamic, online medical interview and sending the collected information and the patient's medical history to a reviewing provider. The clinical decision support and automation built into SmartExam allows a provider to deliver care for conditions ranging from flu and allergies to bladder infections and lower back pain.

Genesis has offered virtual video visits with their providers since 2015. However, Dr. Andersen and his team recognized the demand for more innovative telehealth tools to complement their current convenient care of services, especially in times of high-demand due to the pandemic. "SmartExam gives Genesis patients another telehealth option and providers a greater ability to navigate, triage, and treat patients virtually," said Dr. Andersen. "And because the automation built into SmartExam streamlines provider workflows, we know our providers will also agree it is a great tool to treat our patients."

"Genesis Health System has been an innovative leader in compassionate, high quality care for decades," said Dr. Ray Costantini, Bright.md CEO and co-founder. "SmartExam gives Genesis patients and providers greater ability to navigate, triage, and treat patients—getting them to the right modality of care for their health situation—and will enhance the productivity of their other telehealth tools. We are excited to help them drive further adoption of telehealth tools to expand access to excellent care for the patients of Illinois and Iowa."

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company dedicated to modernizing direct-to-patient telehealth for healthcare systems with its AI-powered virtual-care platform, SmartExam. Bright.md partners with premier healthcare organizations in North America, including three of the top five not-for-profit health systems and five of the top ten health systems in the United States. These partners offer SmartExam to more than 10 million patients who are seeking convenient urgent and primary care online. Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, and is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Oregon Venture Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md .

