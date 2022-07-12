Genesis Healthcare System signs Medline as primary medical supplies distributor

Under the terms of the agreement, Genesis Healthcare System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"Medline is committed to doing what is right for the customer and their patients, understanding their challenges, and working together to find the best solution," said Brian Motter, vice president of sales at Medline. "Our partnership with Genesis allows us to become an extension of their team, supporting their mission to provide quality, compassionate healthcare by providing their system with continuously reliable, superior service."

