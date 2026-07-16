GENESIS JOINS NETFLIX'S "THE HAWK" AS OFFICIAL U.S. AUTO PARTNER

The Genesis GV80 Coupe, GV80 and GV70 are featured in the upcoming comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Jimmy Tatro, including exclusive content of the vehicle

Netflix's "The Hawk" premieres globally on July 16

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From course to screen, Genesis serves as the official U.S. auto partner for Netflix's The Hawk, streaming on July 16 only on Netflix and starring Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins, who is making his journey back to the PGA tour. As part of the partnership, Genesis vehicles are featured in the series and custom pieces of content highlight the 2027 Genesis GV80, a vehicle that welcomes Lonnie Hawkin's son, Lance, played by Jimmy Tatro, to "Serenity On Wheels."

Lance, played by Jimmy Tatro inside a Genesis GV80

"At Genesis, our passion for golf runs deep—it's a game that reflects many of the values we hold as a brand, including precision and the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer of Genesis Motor America. "Through our sponsorship of world-class tournaments like the Genesis Invitational and Presidents Cup, we connect with fans in a meaningful way by celebrating a shared love for the game. Our partnership with The Hawk represents a further opportunity to connect with fans and grow brand awareness while building lasting emotional connections with golf audiences around the world."

Building on its established presence in the golf community, including title sponsor of The Genesis Invitational and official automotive and mobility partner of the PGA TOUR, the brand's inclusion in The Hawk reflects a consistent connection to the sport and the type of deeper brand integrations it continues to build.

Episode 6 features a dedicated storyline centered on The Genesis Invitational tournament with scenes that include branded set elements and tournament signage, along with verbal mentions during the broadcast. Genesis vehicles are also integrated throughout the episode, appearing on display across key tournament moments.

"My character in The Hawk, Lance, is sponsored by Genesis, and I genuinely love the GV80," said Jimmy Tatro. "So, the whole partnership felt very natural, almost like an extension of the show."

"Working with Genesis to unlock a new creative point of view for the brand was a really fun project to partner on. We even got Will Ferrell and his team involved in the creative process," said Magno Herran, Vice President of Global Brand and Partner Marketing, Netflix. "At the end of the day, I love seeing a brand push beyond its usual comfort levels to play in the world of entertainment, and Genesis saw value in partnering with Netflix to attract new brand fans."

Genesis' involvement in The Hawk underscores a shift toward holistic marketing that blends entertainment, sport and culture through layered content and strategic integrations, creating more immersive brand experiences that extend beyond the screen and into ongoing cultural engagement.

About Netflix's The Hawk

Lonnie Hawkins, (Will Ferrell) 2004's number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major to win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.

The Hawk premieres on July 16, only on Netflix.

The comprehensive partnership was in coordination between Genesis' media agency Canvas Worldwide, Netflix's in-house Brand Creative Studio and INNOCEAN USA.

For more information on Genesis and its entire lineup of vehicles, visit www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America