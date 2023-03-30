Founded in 1992, Genesis House has served thousands of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in a beautiful, luxury treatment facility with expert, caring staff.

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, Genesis House , celebrates 30 years of life-changing addiction treatment in South Florida. Since 1992, Genesis House has offered a beautiful, safe, supportive, and family-owned and operated place for healing from drug and alcohol addictions. Thanks to leading clinical professionals and experienced administrative staff on campus 24/7, Genesis House celebrates the thousands of lives that have been forever changed over the last 3 decades.

Genesis House Marks 30 Years of Transformative Addiction Recovery Services

As a well-known and prestigious full-service addiction treatment and dual diagnosis program, Genesis House offers a variety of programs and treatments from cocaine addiction treatment to animal-assisted therapy and family therapy. Patients enjoy benefits like 24/7 care and support, a structured approach to breaking addiction, and help building healthy habits and lifestyles. Additionally, Genesis House patients enjoy benefits like a(n):

Long-term sobriety

Fresh perspective towards life

Improved quality of life

Re-integration into society

Supportive community

Detox is often the first step in many of these processes, and Genesis House is fully supportive during this tough transition. Then, patients can choose from a variety of treatments, therapies, and methods that cater to individual needs. All programs cultivate healing while equipping patients with the tools to maintain long-term sobriety. One patient specifically said, "Thank you so much for an amazing experience. Genesis became a home to me. I've never felt that before, it was like a family. The staff was amazing. They cared and it showed. I've never been so sad to leave rehab. Haha, THANK YOU!"

Over 20 percent of people who drink alcohol will struggle with abuse or addiction, and over the last twenty years, nearly one million people have died of a drug overdose. Mental health struggles are also on the rise, and according to the CDC, more than 50 percent of Americans will experience a mental health struggle in their lifetime. Drug abuse and addiction cost the US economy over $700 billion annually in healthcare expenses, crime-related costs, and lost workplace productivity, making it a widespread issue affecting millions.

Also, addiction doesn't discriminate; it affects all types of people across demographics, ages, and genders. 46 percent of Americans have a friend or family member who has been addicted to drugs. It's difficult for family members to watch loved ones experience job loss, anxiety attacks, potential homelessness, withdrawal from society, sleep disturbances, and more are traumatic experiences for loved ones to witness.

It's clear there is a dire need for welcoming, holistic, and effective treatments that also reduce stigmas around labels like "addict" or "abuser." 50 percent of people who struggle with a mental health issue will also experience substance abuse or alcoholism, emphasizing that these two issues go hand in hand. Many people who successfully rehabilitation program will go on to remain clean for many months, and they'll enjoy a better quality of life.

Patients successfully completing Genesis House's holistic, integrative programs go on to successfully reintegrate into society and embark on healthy, addiction-free lives. They're able to reintegrate into their communities and families, establish productive careers, and enjoy a high quality of life.

For example, one Genesis House patient said, "I struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years. I cannot count how many treatment centers and detoxes I had been in. I lost just about everything due to my addiction, and for some reason, I could not stay sober for any serious amount of time. The program was very intense but not overwhelming. I am clean now 8 months, and that's the longest time I've had in years."

Treatment facilities like Genesis House work to provide the highest level of care to patients, encompassing a holistic treatment that brings together medical, psychological, and spiritual resources, touching every aspect of the patient. Genesis House believes addiction is a three-fold disease and knows that healing can be a long, difficult process that needs full support. In a beautiful, serene setting in Florida, Genesis House provides this healing, prompting one patient to recall, "I spent a lot of time under the Palm Trees where we would open and close our days. I go there a lot in my head. It brings me peace."

To learn more about Genesis House and its programs, visit https://genesishouse.net . Contact the expert team today at 1-855-936-4435 to see if it's the right fit for your rehabilitation needs.

