GENESIS HOUSE PARTNERS WITH ACTRESS ASHLEY PARK FOR IMMERSIVE KOREAN FOLKTALE INSTALLATION IN NEW YORK CITY

Drawing inspiration from Korea's rich cultural heritage, CHROMA: Tales Between Hues takes guests on a vivid journey through six distinct worlds of exploration. Inspired by a curated series of Korean folktales, each space brings to life the emotions and themes of each story set against the Obangsaek color spectrum, a traditional Korean palette of blue, red, yellow, white and black. Each chapter of the installation reveals a new layer of discovery, bringing timeless stories to life through light, color, and sound.

"At Genesis, we champion bold creativity and the power of storytelling to engage with consumers through experiences inspired by our distinctly Korean roots," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Ashley Park's creative vision and passion for her heritage comes to life in a way that reflects our brand's cultural ethos in a vividly immersive activation."

"As a proud Korean American, I am interested in connecting inspiration from my heritage and family, with the scope of both universal conversations and the personal journeys of the characters I create and the stories I tell," said Ashley Park. "Partnering with Genesis House on CHROMA: Tales Between Hues has allowed me to share these folktales while integrating my personal reflections and relationship to culture in the universal language of emotion. This has been a truly special process, and I am beyond grateful to create an experience that brings Korean folklore to life both emotionally and visually for visitors around the world."

Throughout CHROMA: Tales Between Hues, guests will share in the universal language of emotion as they journey through the inspired by scenes of Korean tales. Blending scenic design with digital projection, the installation blurs the line between the tangible and the imagined, embodying Genesis House's commitment to audacious design, progressive innovation and distinctly Korean heritage.

CHROMA: Tales Between Hues is open to the public on October 23 at Genesis House in New York City's Meatpacking District, inviting visitors to experience an unforgettable journey through Korean folklore and the expressive artistry of Ashley Park.

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District, offering experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Consisting of the Showroom, Restaurant, and Cellar Stage, the lifestyle space evokes audacious design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and balance with its surroundings.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America