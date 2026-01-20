Genesis Innovation Group Announces New Subsidiary Capitan Orthopedics, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group (GIG), a U.S.-based medical device development firm that takes concepts from ideation to commercialization, announces the formation of its newest subsidiary, Capitan Orthopedics, Inc.

Capitan Orthopedics' SupraSpacerTM minimally invasive implant provides a long-term, biomechanical solution that addresses irreparable rotator cuff tears. The SupraSpacerTM implant restores joint alignment and allows for pain free range of motion, while also preserving future surgical options.

"Today, over 2 million people a year are diagnosed with a rotator cuff injury and over 700,000+ undergo surgery to repair a primary rotator cuff tear. But, there is a massive gap in the current care continuum and for far too long patients with irreparable cuff tears have suffered with limited surgical options and no long-term solution. Our team of expert design surgeons and engineers have created a novel implant and a simple, reproducible procedure that provides surgeons with a desperately needed surgical option that positively impacts patient care," said Chance Leonard, CEO of Genesis Innovation Group and Capitan Orthopedics, Inc.

R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA, lead surgeon designer said, "It's exciting to work with Capitan Orthopedics as the company has taken on the challenge of addressing one of the most common and frustrating shoulder conditions facing orthopedic surgeons today - the painful, irreparable, rotator cuff tear in patients aged 25-60. For generations, surgeons have tried everything from physical therapy, injections, tendon transfers and capsular reconstructions. Unfortunately, and all too often, these treatments fail and leave the patients frustrated with painful, weak, and poorly functioning shoulders. The SupraSpacerTM is specifically designed for these patients. By helping maintain the humeral head centered in the joint, the implant not only reduces the risk and advancement of shoulder arthritis, but removes the painful abutment of the humeral head on the undersurface of the acromion, allowing for full impingement free range of motion."

Mr. Leonard added, "Irreparable rotator cuff tears affect a sizable patient population and we believe that a simple, but lasting, repeatable, minimally-invasive, bone-sparing procedure is both a solution surgeons will embrace, and one that patients will appreciate. We are eager to bring SupraSpacerTM to the market as soon as possible."

About Genesis Innovation Group

Genesis Innovation Group is the leader in medical device development and commercialization. The company partners with inventors, entrepreneurs, and early stage medical device companies to develop innovative technologies that positively impact patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. The Genesis team has a combined 377 years of engineering experience, has amassed 227 patents, has generated 154 510k clearances and has helped deliver 13 successful exits.

