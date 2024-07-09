Genesis Innovation Group Appoints Chance Leonard as Chief Executive Officer

Genesis Innovation Group has founded and supported a number of significant technologies broadly recognized in the marketplace. Post this

Most recently, Mr. Leonard served as Chief Commercial Officer at Skeletal Dynamics, where he spearheaded the creation of a trusted global brand, establishing Skeletal Dynamics as the premier upper extremity company worldwide. Under his leadership, the company experienced a remarkable 330% growth in the US over the past six years through commercial execution excellence and a focused organic portfolio development strategy.

Prior to his tenure at Skeletal Dynamics, Mr. Leonard was Vice President of Stanmore Implants, where he successfully commercialized the United States platform in the competitive oncology and limb preservation market. He and his team's efforts contributed significantly to the acquisition of Stanmore Implants by Stryker in April 2016. Mr. Leonard has also held leadership roles at Synthes and Zimmer, where he developed aggressive growth strategies, a disciplined operational structure, and world-class teams with exceptional customer focus and execution excellence.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Chance Leonard as our new Chief Executive Officer and are confident that Chance will lead the company to new heights of commercial success," said Rob Ball, Genesis Innovation Group's Chairman of the Board. "Chance brings to Genesis over 29 years of leadership experience in medical device commercialization. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of market intelligence, dynamics, and a relentless drive for excellence. His strategic insights and passion for GIG's mission make him the ideal leader to guide the company into the future."

"It is a privilege and honor to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Genesis Innovation Group, and I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me," said Mr. Leonard. "GIG has an outstanding track record of success and has been a catalyst for delivering important innovations to the market that positively impact patient care. The opportunity for further impact and success is limitless, and I look forward to contributing to the mission and serving the team and our customers."

Genesis has enjoyed meaningful success in its short tenure as an innovation organization. Genesis has founded and/or supported a number of significant technologies broadly recognized in the marketplace, including among others:

Shoulder Innovations Inc., one of the fasted growing orthopedic companies in the space today.

HAPPE Spine, creator of the novel Hydroxyapatite Porous PEEK device and process recently awarded Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology of the Year Award.

Nanochon Inc, which has groundbreaking technology for the treatment of focal cartilage defects that allows the patient's own cartilage to regrow and fill the defect.

Sterile Processing Express (SPDx), a specialty service provider of off-site sterilization services for joint replacement at ASC, now currently servicing customers in the southwestern US.

Embody, recently acquired by Zimmer Biomet, delivers arthroscopic patch augmentation for rotator cuff repair.

ProVoyance, the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled MSK application for pre-surgical planning of joint replacement.

Magnesium Development Company (MDC), a novel, resorbable alloy of magnesium with the strength and handling properties of metal.

cultivate(MD), a medical device venture capital company focused on early staged medical device investing.

Genesis seeks to continue this legacy of success and expand its footprint in the medical device innovation space through an enhanced leadership team and a refocused strategy centered around innovation and partnership.

About Genesis Innovation Group

With more than 100 patents and innovations among its founders, Genesis Innovation Group is a leader in medical device development and commercialization. The company partners with medical device companies and surgeon-inventors to develop new technologies that advance human health and medicine.

Learn more about Genesis Innovation Group at: https://genesisinnovationgroup.com

