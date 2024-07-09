Genesis Innovation Group Appoints Chance Leonard as Chief Executive Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group (GIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chance Leonard as Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Leonard brings a distinguished 29-year career in the medical device industry to Genesis Innovation Group, with a wealth of experience and expertise. Known for his influential, determined, and passionate leadership, Mr. Leonard has a proven track record of major accomplishments with high-profile orthopedic companies.
Most recently, Mr. Leonard served as Chief Commercial Officer at Skeletal Dynamics, where he spearheaded the creation of a trusted global brand, establishing Skeletal Dynamics as the premier upper extremity company worldwide. Under his leadership, the company experienced a remarkable 330% growth in the US over the past six years through commercial execution excellence and a focused organic portfolio development strategy.
Prior to his tenure at Skeletal Dynamics, Mr. Leonard was Vice President of Stanmore Implants, where he successfully commercialized the United States platform in the competitive oncology and limb preservation market. He and his team's efforts contributed significantly to the acquisition of Stanmore Implants by Stryker in April 2016. Mr. Leonard has also held leadership roles at Synthes and Zimmer, where he developed aggressive growth strategies, a disciplined operational structure, and world-class teams with exceptional customer focus and execution excellence.
"We are excited to announce the appointment of Chance Leonard as our new Chief Executive Officer and are confident that Chance will lead the company to new heights of commercial success," said Rob Ball, Genesis Innovation Group's Chairman of the Board. "Chance brings to Genesis over 29 years of leadership experience in medical device commercialization. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of market intelligence, dynamics, and a relentless drive for excellence. His strategic insights and passion for GIG's mission make him the ideal leader to guide the company into the future."
"It is a privilege and honor to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Genesis Innovation Group, and I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me," said Mr. Leonard. "GIG has an outstanding track record of success and has been a catalyst for delivering important innovations to the market that positively impact patient care. The opportunity for further impact and success is limitless, and I look forward to contributing to the mission and serving the team and our customers."
Genesis has enjoyed meaningful success in its short tenure as an innovation organization. Genesis has founded and/or supported a number of significant technologies broadly recognized in the marketplace, including among others:
Genesis seeks to continue this legacy of success and expand its footprint in the medical device innovation space through an enhanced leadership team and a refocused strategy centered around innovation and partnership.
About Genesis Innovation Group
With more than 100 patents and innovations among its founders, Genesis Innovation Group is a leader in medical device development and commercialization. The company partners with medical device companies and surgeon-inventors to develop new technologies that advance human health and medicine.
