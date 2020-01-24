Genesis Introduces "Young Luxury" in First Super Bowl Ad, Starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Jan 24, 2020, 09:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- The ad will be the first-ever Super Bowl spot from the Genesis brand.
- The spot will feature Genesis celebrity spokes-couple: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
- John and Chrissy will present to the world the first Sport Utility Vehicle from Genesis, the GV80.
- The spot will premiere on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 28.
- The Super Bowl Ad is just the beginning of the relationship with John and Chrissy. They will appear throughout the campaign to unveil the new "Young Luxury" brand position.
- Short videos teasing the Genesis Super Bowl ad can be viewed on Friday, January 24, in the afternoon PST at: YouTube.com/GenesisUSA
For the first time in its short history, Genesis plans to throw its hat into the Super Bowl ring. The spot is set to air on Sunday, February 2, during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV, and will star musician John Legend and social phenom Chrissy Teigen as the couple introduce the recently unveiled GV80 sport-utility vehicle. The commercial will serve as a kickoff to a campaign featuring the dynamic duo. It will also share the new Genesis position of "Young Luxury" with the massive Super Bowl audience.
"Launching GV80 in North America during the Super Bowl offers us exponential visibility for the Genesis brand at the national, and to some extent global, level," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "With John and Chrissy showcasing their signature charm, we will give our first SUV the running room to compete and win."
Del Rosso continued, "Launching our first SUV with amazing support from John and Chrissy in our first Super Bowl spot became the perfect time to launch our new "Young Luxury" brand campaign and is indicative of our desire at Genesis to ignite exploration in everyone by infusing all that we do with the spirit of youth and wonder. Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?"
The Super Bowl commercial was produced by Genesis' agency of record: Innocean USA, under the creative leadership of Bob Rayburn, Executive Creative Director, Genesis.
"In developing the first-ever Super Bowl ad for Genesis, we had to both entertain people, and define the "Young Luxury" positioning in the most crowded and competitive advertising arena," states Bob Rayburn, INNOCEAN USA's Executive Creative Director. "We all believed that John and Chrissy best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had. They stand as a symbol for keeping it real. Most luxury advertising acts like, once your income reaches a certain level, your sense of humor gets surgically removed. As a vibrant young luxury brand, Genesis wanted to take a more humorous approach, John and Chrissy embody that flawlessly."
Known for infusing humor into every medium he touches, Caviar director and comedian Neal Brennan helmed the ad. "Combining opulence and humor for this spot was a fun challenge," says Brennan. "Thankfully, the comedic flow between Chrissy and John is effortless."
GV80 is the first SUV developed by the Genesis brand. The exterior styling of GV80 exudes "Athletic Elegance" with precise proportions and signature Genesis Design elements; its interior focuses on simplicity and clean lines while showcasing "the beauty of white space," a characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 features a platform and powertrains unique to the Genesis brand. GV80 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2020. With sales volume up 106 percent for 2019 compared to 2018, having acquired many of the industry's most prestigious awards and accolades, launching GV80 in the second half of 2020 should certainly help continue Genesis' momentum and growth.
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the US Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 18 major awards and accolades.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
CREDITS
|
CLIENT – Genesis Motor America:
|
CEO, GMNA
|
Mark Del Rosso
|
VP, COO, GMA
|
Erwin Raphael
|
Senior Group Manager, GMA
|
Kate Fabian
|
Manager, GMA
|
J. Thongnop
|
AGENCY:
|
INNOCEAN USA
|
VP, Executive Creative Director:
|
Bob Rayburn
|
Creative Director:
|
Shane Diver
|
Associate Creative Director, Art:
|
David Mesfin
|
Associate Creative Director, Copy:
|
Chris DeNinno
|
Associate Creative Director, Copy:
|
Dane Larsen
|
Associate Creative Director, Art:
|
Johnny Nguyen
|
Associate Creative Director, Copy:
|
Nicole Barlow
|
VP, Head of Content Production:
|
Nicolette Spencer
|
Senior Producer:
|
Kira Linton
|
Content Producer:
|
Celestina Lucero
|
Senior Art Producer:
|
Rachel Crain
|
SVP, Managing Director:
|
Milind Raval
|
Group Brand Director:
|
Stephanie Godfrey
|
Brand Director:
|
Travis Cross
|
Brand Manager:
|
Brooke Jocson
|
Sr. Brand Manager, Social:
|
Nazir Akil
|
Director of Business & Legal Affairs:
|
Jana Nauman
|
Sr. Business Affairs Managers:
|
Sheila Barrand, Alison Walsh
|
Project Management Supervisor:
|
Maria Ortega
|
Product Information Specialist:
|
Tai Ferrer
|
Production Company:
|
Caviar
|
Director:
|
Neal Brennan
|
DP:
|
Jo Willems
|
Executive Producer:
|
Michael Sagol
|
Head of Production:
|
Casey Wooden
|
Senior Producer:
|
Tova Dann
|
Production Supervisor:
|
Ari Chang
|
Casting Agent:
|
DB Casting
|
Editorial:
|
Arcade Edit
|
Editor:
|
Paul Martinez
|
Assistant Editor:
|
Luke McIntosh
|
Executive Producer:
|
Damian Stevens
|
Producer:
|
Alexa Atkin
|
Color:
|
Company 3
|
Colorist:
|
Dave Hussey
|
Producer:
|
Gabriel Wakeman
|
Online/VFX:
|
The Mill
|
Creative Director
|
John Leonti
|
VFX Supervisor / 2D Lead:
|
Philip Ineno
|
2D Team:
|
Roman Yavorsky, Stephen Paragone, Marlan Harris
|
3D Team:
|
Jason Monroe, Alice Panek
|
Executive Producer:
|
Pete King
|
Senior Producer:
|
Michele Watkins
|
Production Coordinator:
|
Will Tyler
|
Sound Design and Mix Company:
|
Barking Owl Sound
|
Sound Designer/Mix Engineer:
|
Mike Franklin
|
Executive Producer:
|
Kelly Bayett
|
Producer:
|
KC Dosset
|
Music Company:
|
Barking Owl Sound
|
Composer(s):
|
David Long, Brian Canning and Ethan Walter
|
Executive Producer:
|
Kelly Bayett
|
Producer:
|
KC Dosset
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
Share this article