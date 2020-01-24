Genesis Introduces "Young Luxury" in First Super Bowl Ad, Starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

For the first time in its short history, Genesis plans to throw its hat into the Super Bowl ring. The spot is set to air on Sunday, February 2, during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV, and will star musician John Legend and social phenom Chrissy Teigen as the couple introduce the recently unveiled GV80 sport-utility vehicle. The commercial will serve as a kickoff to a campaign featuring the dynamic duo. It will also share the new Genesis position of "Young Luxury" with the massive Super Bowl audience.

"Launching GV80 in North America during the Super Bowl offers us exponential visibility for the Genesis brand at the national, and to some extent global, level," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "With John and Chrissy showcasing their signature charm, we will give our first SUV the running room to compete and win."

Del Rosso continued, "Launching our first SUV with amazing support from John and Chrissy in our first Super Bowl spot became the perfect time to launch our new "Young Luxury" brand campaign and is indicative of our desire at Genesis to ignite exploration in everyone by infusing all that we do with the spirit of youth and wonder. Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?"

The Super Bowl commercial was produced by Genesis' agency of record: Innocean USA, under the creative leadership of Bob Rayburn, Executive Creative Director, Genesis.

"In developing the first-ever Super Bowl ad for Genesis, we had to both entertain people, and define the "Young Luxury" positioning in the most crowded and competitive advertising arena," states Bob Rayburn, INNOCEAN USA's Executive Creative Director. "We all believed that John and Chrissy best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had. They stand as a symbol for keeping it real. Most luxury advertising acts like, once your income reaches a certain level, your sense of humor gets surgically removed. As a vibrant young luxury brand, Genesis wanted to take a more humorous approach, John and Chrissy embody that flawlessly."

Known for infusing humor into every medium he touches, Caviar director and comedian Neal Brennan helmed the ad. "Combining opulence and humor for this spot was a fun challenge," says Brennan. "Thankfully, the comedic flow between Chrissy and John is effortless."

GV80 is the first SUV developed by the Genesis brand. The exterior styling of GV80 exudes "Athletic Elegance" with precise proportions and signature Genesis Design elements; its interior focuses on simplicity and clean lines while showcasing "the beauty of white space," a characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 features a platform and powertrains unique to the Genesis brand. GV80 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2020. With sales volume up 106 percent for 2019 compared to 2018, having acquired many of the industry's most prestigious awards and accolades, launching GV80 in the second half of 2020 should certainly help continue Genesis' momentum and growth.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the US Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 18 major awards and accolades.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

CREDITS

CLIENT – Genesis Motor America:

CEO, GMNA Mark Del Rosso VP, COO, GMA Erwin Raphael Senior Group Manager, GMA Kate Fabian Manager, GMA J. Thongnop



AGENCY: INNOCEAN USA VP, Executive Creative Director: Bob Rayburn Creative Director: Shane Diver Associate Creative Director, Art: David Mesfin Associate Creative Director, Copy: Chris DeNinno Associate Creative Director, Copy: Dane Larsen Associate Creative Director, Art: Johnny Nguyen Associate Creative Director, Copy: Nicole Barlow VP, Head of Content Production: Nicolette Spencer Senior Producer: Kira Linton Content Producer: Celestina Lucero Senior Art Producer: Rachel Crain



SVP, Managing Director: Milind Raval Group Brand Director: Stephanie Godfrey Brand Director: Travis Cross Brand Manager: Brooke Jocson Sr. Brand Manager, Social: Nazir Akil



Director of Business & Legal Affairs: Jana Nauman Sr. Business Affairs Managers: Sheila Barrand, Alison Walsh



Project Management Supervisor: Maria Ortega Product Information Specialist: Tai Ferrer



Production Company: Caviar Director: Neal Brennan DP: Jo Willems Executive Producer: Michael Sagol Head of Production: Casey Wooden Senior Producer: Tova Dann Production Supervisor: Ari Chang Casting Agent: DB Casting



Editorial: Arcade Edit Editor: Paul Martinez Assistant Editor: Luke McIntosh Executive Producer: Damian Stevens Producer: Alexa Atkin



Color: Company 3 Colorist: Dave Hussey Producer: Gabriel Wakeman



Online/VFX: The Mill Creative Director John Leonti VFX Supervisor / 2D Lead: Philip Ineno 2D Team: Roman Yavorsky, Stephen Paragone, Marlan Harris 3D Team: Jason Monroe, Alice Panek Executive Producer: Pete King Senior Producer: Michele Watkins Production Coordinator: Will Tyler



Sound Design and Mix Company: Barking Owl Sound Sound Designer/Mix Engineer: Mike Franklin Executive Producer: Kelly Bayett Producer: KC Dosset



Music Company: Barking Owl Sound Composer(s): David Long, Brian Canning and Ethan Walter Executive Producer: Kelly Bayett Producer: KC Dosset

