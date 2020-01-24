Genesis Introduces "Young Luxury" in First Super Bowl Ad, Starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend star in the Genesis brand’s first Super Bowl ad featuring its first-ever Sport Utility Vehicle, the Genesis GV80.
  • The ad will be the first-ever Super Bowl spot from the Genesis brand.
  • The spot will feature Genesis celebrity spokes-couple: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
  • John and Chrissy will present to the world the first Sport Utility Vehicle from Genesis, the GV80.
  • The spot will premiere on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 28.
  • The Super Bowl Ad is just the beginning of the relationship with John and Chrissy. They will appear throughout the campaign to unveil the new "Young Luxury" brand position.
  • Short videos teasing the Genesis Super Bowl ad can be viewed on Friday, January 24, in the afternoon PST at:  YouTube.com/GenesisUSA

For the first time in its short history, Genesis plans to throw its hat into the Super Bowl ring. The spot is set to air on Sunday, February 2, during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV, and will star musician John Legend and social phenom Chrissy Teigen as the couple introduce the recently unveiled GV80 sport-utility vehicle. The commercial will serve as a kickoff to a campaign featuring the dynamic duo. It will also share the new Genesis position of "Young Luxury" with the massive Super Bowl audience.

"Launching GV80 in North America during the Super Bowl offers us exponential visibility for the Genesis brand at the national, and to some extent global, level," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "With John and Chrissy showcasing their signature charm, we will give our first SUV the running room to compete and win."

Del Rosso continued, "Launching our first SUV with amazing support from John and Chrissy in our first Super Bowl spot became the perfect time to launch our new "Young Luxury" brand campaign and is indicative of our desire at Genesis to ignite exploration in everyone by infusing all that we do with the spirit of youth and wonder. Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?"

The Super Bowl commercial was produced by Genesis' agency of record: Innocean USA, under the creative leadership of Bob Rayburn, Executive Creative Director, Genesis.

"In developing the first-ever Super Bowl ad for Genesis, we had to both entertain people, and define the "Young Luxury" positioning in the most crowded and competitive advertising arena," states Bob Rayburn, INNOCEAN USA's Executive Creative Director.  "We all believed that John and Chrissy best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had. They stand as a symbol for keeping it real. Most luxury advertising acts like, once your income reaches a certain level, your sense of humor gets surgically removed. As a vibrant young luxury brand, Genesis wanted to take a more humorous approach, John and Chrissy embody that flawlessly."

Known for infusing humor into every medium he touches, Caviar director and comedian Neal Brennan helmed the ad. "Combining opulence and humor for this spot was a fun challenge," says Brennan. "Thankfully, the comedic flow between Chrissy and John is effortless."

GV80 is the first SUV developed by the Genesis brand. The exterior styling of GV80 exudes "Athletic Elegance" with precise proportions and signature Genesis Design elements; its interior focuses on simplicity and clean lines while showcasing "the beauty of white space," a characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 features a platform and powertrains unique to the Genesis brand. GV80 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2020. With sales volume up 106 percent for 2019 compared to 2018, having acquired many of the industry's most prestigious awards and accolades, launching GV80 in the second half of 2020 should certainly help continue Genesis' momentum and growth.

Genesis Motor America 
Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the US Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 18 major awards and accolades.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

CREDITS

CLIENT – Genesis Motor America:

CEO, GMNA

Mark Del Rosso

VP, COO, GMA

Erwin Raphael

Senior Group Manager, GMA

Kate Fabian

Manager, GMA

J. Thongnop


AGENCY:

INNOCEAN USA

VP, Executive Creative Director:

Bob Rayburn

Creative Director:

Shane Diver

Associate Creative Director, Art:

David Mesfin

Associate Creative Director, Copy:

Chris DeNinno

Associate Creative Director, Copy:

Dane Larsen

Associate Creative Director, Art:

Johnny Nguyen

Associate Creative Director, Copy:

Nicole Barlow

VP, Head of Content Production:

Nicolette Spencer

Senior Producer:

Kira Linton

Content Producer:

Celestina Lucero

Senior Art Producer:

Rachel Crain


SVP, Managing Director:

Milind Raval

Group Brand Director:

Stephanie Godfrey

Brand Director:

Travis Cross

Brand Manager:

Brooke Jocson

Sr. Brand Manager, Social:

Nazir Akil


Director of Business & Legal Affairs:

Jana Nauman

Sr. Business Affairs Managers:

Sheila Barrand, Alison Walsh


Project Management Supervisor:

Maria Ortega

Product Information Specialist:

Tai Ferrer


Production Company:

Caviar

Director:

Neal Brennan

DP:

Jo Willems

Executive Producer:

Michael Sagol

Head of Production:

Casey Wooden

Senior Producer:

Tova Dann

Production Supervisor:

Ari Chang

Casting Agent:

DB Casting


Editorial:

Arcade Edit

Editor:

Paul Martinez

Assistant Editor:

Luke McIntosh

Executive Producer:

Damian Stevens

Producer:

Alexa Atkin


Color:

Company 3

Colorist:

Dave Hussey

Producer:

Gabriel Wakeman


Online/VFX:

The Mill

Creative Director

John Leonti

VFX Supervisor / 2D Lead:

Philip Ineno

2D Team:

Roman Yavorsky, Stephen Paragone, Marlan Harris

3D Team:

Jason Monroe, Alice Panek

Executive Producer:

Pete King

Senior Producer:

Michele Watkins

Production Coordinator:

Will Tyler


Sound Design and Mix Company:

Barking Owl Sound

Sound Designer/Mix Engineer:

Mike Franklin

Executive Producer:

Kelly Bayett

Producer:

KC Dosset


Music Company:

Barking Owl Sound

Composer(s):

David Long, Brian Canning and Ethan Walter

Executive Producer:

Kelly Bayett

Producer:

KC Dosset

