Genesis Investment Properties Announces Pre-Leasing at Genesis Village

HAMILTON, N.J., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Investment Properties has announced pre-leasing at Genesis Village, the new luxury apartment building located at 100 Cabot Drive in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey. Genesis Village features 44 contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartments. A model unit is expected to be open for viewing in April 2019, with first move-ins targeted for May 1, 2019.

Genesis Village residents will enjoy a neighborhood with a vibrant and bustling local economy. This area offers both small retail shops and large shopping centers, beautiful homes, over 64 public parks and playgrounds, and acres of preserved open space. The property's greatest asset might be its convenient location: Genesis Village is just 20 minutes away from historic Princeton and less than an hour's drive from Philadelphia, New York City, and the Jersey Shore. It's in close proximity to leading schools and universities including Princeton University, Rider University, The College of New Jersey, Mercer County Community College, and Thomas Edison State University. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to nearby major roadways including the New Jersey Turnpike; Interstate Highways I-95, I-195 and I-295; US Highways 130 and 206; and State Highways 33 and 29. The nearby Hamilton Train Station offers convenient rail access to New York City along the NJ Transit Northeast Corridor Line.

Genesis Village offers diverse apartment layouts with lofty, nine-foot high ceilings and spacious walk-in-closets, sized at 800 square feet to over 2,000 square feet. Kitchens and bathrooms include stylish quartz and granite countertops, Shaker style cabinetry, classic woodwork and crown moldings, and beautiful vinyl plank floors that replicate authentic hardwood. In the kitchen, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances include a microwave, full-size dishwasher, natural gas range, and French door refrigerators. Each unit offers an energy-efficient full-size washer and natural gas dryer and a secure key fob entry system.

About Genesis Investment Properties

Genesis Investment Properties (GIP) is a real estate investment, development, and management company based in Hamilton, New Jersey. GIP manages an expanding nationwide portfolio of over 100 properties with an in-house team of multidisciplinary experts committed to exceptional customer service.

For more information about Genesis Village and/or pre-leasing apartments, visit www.genesis-village.com, call 888-994-4851, or email us at leasing@genesis-village.com.

Contact:

Name: Philip Stephano

Email: 212125@email4pr.com

Tel: 888-994-4851

www.genesis-village.com

