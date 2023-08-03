Genesis League Sports Announces Open Beta Launch of Genesis League Goals

MEDIA, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis League Sports is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated open beta launch of Genesis League Goals (GLG), an immersive Web3.0 turn-based soccer game that brings the excitement of the sport to players worldwide. Following a successful public alpha testing phase, GLG is set to kick off its open beta version of the game on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

GLG Logo

The game features a strategic turn-based gameplay style and is developed in collaboration with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA). The game is played with digital trading cards in the form of NFTs, which can be traded, bought or sold at any time, giving full ownership to the players. They can enjoy the thrill of competing with their favorite soccer stars and stunning likenesses of the renowned players from the MLS league.

The developers at Genesis League Sports have diligently worked to incorporate player feedback, ensuring that the open beta launch will deliver an extraordinary gaming experience.

"The ongoing public beta testing phase for Genesis League Goals has been an incredible journey. We are immensely grateful to our community of players who have actively participated in refining the game and making it even better leading up to this monumental launch," said Liam Labistour, a spokesperson for Genesis League Sports. "The partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association has been instrumental in bringing the real essence of the sport into the virtual realm, creating a seamless, turn based experience for soccer enthusiasts."

As the game opens up to the wider gaming community, players can expect a host of exciting features, including enhanced gameplay mechanics, new features such as mid-game substitutes and fast turn based play that will keep fans engaged for hours on end.

To celebrate the official open beta launch, Genesis League Sports has planned a series of special promotions and giveaways of physical signed jerseys from the MLS players themselves, for community members participating in the game.

To learn more about Genesis League Goals and participate in the launch, visit https://goals.genesisleaguesports.com/.

About Genesis League Sports:

Genesis League Sports, who are the same team behind Splinterlands, are a trailblazing Web3.0 game company dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. With a focus on sports-based games, the company aims to bridge the gap between virtual and real-world sports, providing fans with an unparalleled gaming experience.

