Genesis League Sports Announces Pack Staking for Flagship Game

MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis League Sports announced today that it would begin card pack staking for its soccer-based flagship game, Genesis League Goals.

Genesis League Goals

This is a significant next step for the new sports gaming platform, as users will now be able to apply their purchased in-game card packs to a staking framework in order to receive the game's Web 3.0 based token, $GLX. Players can purchase the card pack NFTs on the website, where they are then held in Hive blockchain wallets - the blockchain that Genesis League Goals operates on. From there, users can stake their card packs on the website through Genesis League Goals' user interface.

Genesis League Sports CEO, Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, expressed his enthusiasm for this development.

"We believe this is a great next step for Genesis League Goals and a great opportunity for our community to get more involved in the GLS platform while we prepare for our full launch in 2023," Reich said. "Watching this come to fruition is thrilling. It's always exciting for us to be able to give back to our early adopters, and to stoke enthusiasm in our community for all we have to come at GLS."

Staking is scheduled to begin on December 7, 2022. Registration for the platform is available at www.goals.genesisleaguesports.com, where cards are also available for purchase.

About Genesis League Sports :

In 2022, Genesis League Sports (GLS), a Web 3.0-based mobile sports gaming platform, was created by the developers of the worldwide hit blockchain game, Splinterlands. Genesis League Goals (GLG), the flagship game of GLS, is set to release in early 2023 in partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA). The platform will use blockchain technology to enable users to uniquely own, trade, and hold in-game assets, all while earning rewards. Interoperability between the other sports games is planned for the platform, made possible by the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. GLS has seen a strong initial response, with more than 200,000 packs sold in its presale upon release. To learn more about GLS, please visit www.goals.genesisleaguesports.com.

Contact:

Liam Labistour

6042201689

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis League Sports