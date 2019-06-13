Genesis Motor America Announces A $100,000 Grant To ProjectArt In Brooklyn, NY To Support Arts Education

With this $100,000 grant, ProjectArt will expand its innovative arts training program in the New York area, in partnership with local area libraries, community artists and children. Further, this two-year grant from the Genesis Motor America Foundation will help the ProjectArt program provide hundreds of Brooklyn area students access to free art classes.

"Genesis is committed to inspiring ingenuity and creativity in children," says Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America. "Our mission is to support programs that immerse students in various artistic experiences and enhance personal development beyond the classroom. We believe if you educate a child, you will change their life. But, if you inspire a child, you will change the world."

ProjectArt provides youth a safe space to create after school through partnerships with the nation's public libraries. The non-profit offers tuition-free visual arts classes to students during the school year. Mentored and taught by local, culturally responsive resident artists, ProjectArt fosters the long-term benefits of arts education. The program teaches students the tools needed to overcome social barriers as they grow into thought-leaders and empowered young adults.

"ProjectArt believes in the power of creativity and the potential of every child," says Diana Buckley Muchmore, Executive Director of ProjectArt. "Sustained access to high-quality arts learning opportunities can have an inestimable impact on children's lives. As a proud partner of the Brooklyn Public Library, we are dedicated to providing our students with an enriching space to express themselves and are grateful for Genesis' support."

Genesis Motor America Foundation

The Genesis Motor America Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Genesis believes if you educate a child, you will change their life but, if you inspire a child, you will change the world. The GMAF is dedicated to funding arts programs that immerse a new generation in the world of inspiration. The Genesis Motor America Foundation celebrates the creative force in each child because it redefines the possible and fuels the destiny of our future.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among a dozen others.

