Genesis Motor America Launches The Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand, with its North American headquarters in Orange County, CA. In addition to the goal of providing a best in class transportation experience for the discerning luxury consumer, the brand is also committed to making a difference in society. In 2016 the Genesis brand launched an initiative to help impact educational outcomes for children in underserved and under-resourced communities through arts education and have continued a deeply rooted commitment to corporate responsibility throughout the nation. Countless studies suggest that an arts education enrichment program for children can lead to positive academic results, improved personal self-confidence, greater problem solving skills, broader professional pathways, and more successful outcomes for students, which in turn enriches society as a whole and Genesis recognizes the impact this focus causes.

At the Genesis Thought Leader Luncheon, foundation board members and executives discussed the beliefs of the Genesis Inspiration Foundation which included arts education serving as a catalyst to open doors, foster collaboration, and expand minds of today's youth. "We believe in supporting an evolved approach to arts education that ignites the next generation so they can in turn enrich their own communities." stated Erwin Raphael, Genesis Motor America -Chief Operating Officer. Budgetary cuts in school districts across America have resulted in the lack of access and/or elimination of arts enrichment programs for far too many children. With over $2 million in total donations to arts education program since its inception, Genesis Motor America is proud to announce the creation of the Genesis Inspiration Foundation to continue its efforts to bring arts enrichment programs to children in under-resourced and underserved communities. The mission of the foundation is to harness the power of arts to fuel the next generation. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is committed to investing in arts programming at the community level that provide interactive experiences to support and enhance classroom experiences for children. For more information regarding the Genesis Inspiration Foundation visit https://genesiscsr.org/.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation (GIF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Genesis believes if you educate a child, you will change their life but, if you inspire a child, you will change the world. The GIF is dedicated to funding arts programs that immerse a new generation in the world of inspiration. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation celebrates the creative force in each child because it redefines the possible and fuels the destiny of our future.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among a dozen others.

