Genesis Prize Awards $1 Million to Israeli Groups Working to Release and Aid Hostages and Their Families

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesis Prize Foundation announced today that it will award its 2024 prize, referred to as the "Jewish Nobel" by Time magazine, to Israeli organizations advocating for the release of hostages in Gaza. These organizations also provide essential services such as treatment, counseling, and support to the hostages who have been released and their families.

Yaakov Argamani, the father of the 26-year-old abductee Noa Argamani, said: "Every hour, every day, my wife, Liora, and I worry, speak out, and do everything we can so that our dear daughter, Noa, and more than a hundred abductees held by Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza will be released. We are grateful that the most prestigious award in the Jewish world will remind everyone of the plight of the abductees, our plight, and support the work of the organizations that work tirelessly to bring them home. We call on all decent people in the world to join our efforts and help bring our loved ones home now."

This marks the second group award given by the Genesis Prize. In 2023, the Genesis Prize Foundation recognized Jewish activists and nongovernmental organizations aiding people in Ukraine. The foundation's support helped fund emergency medical care for civilians, provided power generators, and offered trauma counseling services.

Stan Polovets, Genesis Prize co-founder and CEO, said, "The award is not a political statement, and it is not our mission to influence government policy. The Genesis Prize is a humanitarian award, and this year, it seeks to achieve three things: Ensure the world does not forget the plight of captives, provide additional aid to organizations focused on assisting the hostages and their families, and honor the selfless work of organizations that spontaneously emerged after Oct. 7. These volunteers are an inspiring example of Jewish strength and unity who have already earned a place in the history of the Jewish people and Israel. The 2024 Genesis Prize is a recognition of their indomitable spirit and the inspiration they have provided to all people of conscience around the world."

The Genesis Prize Foundation Selection Committee has chosen five Israeli NGOs to receive its first round of financial support. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum (https://stories.bringthemhomenow.net/about), which provides medical and emotional support to families, along with professional help; the Jewish Agency for Israel's Fund for Victims of Terror (https://www.jewishagency.org/fund-for-victims-of-terror/), which provides crucial emergency aid to individuals and families impacted by acts of terror; Lev Echad (https://www.levechad.org), which supports the families of abducted persons, and, operating 24/7, focuses on mental, financial and logistical needs; NATAL - the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center (https://www.natal.org.il/en/about-us/), which is a nonpolitical entity that offers treatment and support to those in Israel directly or indirectly affected by trauma from terror and war; and OneFamily - Overcoming Terror Together (https://onefamilyfundus.org/), which helps victims of terror and war in Israel secure their government benefits and offers a broad range of holistic therapies and events designed to support the rehabilitation of the entire family. In the coming months, more groups and activists might be identified due to changes related to the hostage situation and the arising urgent needs.

The 2024 Genesis Prize also honors family members of hostages and others for their remarkable efforts in securing the release and supporting the hostages and their families.

Adds Stan Polovets, "These volunteers exemplify the Jewish spirit of strength and unity, upholding the core Jewish values of life and freedom."

Headquartered in New York, The Genesis Prize Foundation is an international philanthropic organization dedicated to recognizing and supporting individuals who have made a notable contribution to humanity. The foundation seeks to foster a spirit of unity and progress within the global Jewish community and awards the Genesis Prize annually. This prestigious accolade honors role models who embody Jewish values.

