Genesis Reports Increased January 2020 Sales

"January represented a strong start to our sales year -- balancing significant year-over-year growth with some limited challenges in supply after closing 2019 with our best-ever sales month in December," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "It also saw the global and US debut of our new, first-ever flagship SUV – the GV80. I just can't say how thrilled and anxious our retail partners are to see our new flagship GV80 SUV in their communities across America. It's the embodiment of our new 'Young Luxury' brand positioning so eloquently launched by spokes-couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in our first-ever Super Bowl Ad yesterday."

January 2020 Sales:



JAN 2020 JAN 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,399 1,224 1,399 1,224 14.3% G70 716 596 716 596 20.1% G80 456 473 456 473 -3.6% G90 227 155 227 155 46.5%

Young Luxury Campaign

The first Super Bowl ad for Genesis wasn't just a one-off exercise in Brand-building, but rather the beginning of Genesis' new "Young Luxury" brand campaign. Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand in the industry so it's unencumbered from a "past" and free to pursue its future and what it calls "Young Luxury."

"Old luxury tends to define itself by tradition and exclusivity, keeping the red velvet rope to the 'VIP Area' firmly in place," said Del Rosso. "Young Luxury holds the red velvet rope upwards and welcomes people inside. Genesis is proud to be a very inclusive brand. The best thing is, we convey 'Young' as a mindset, not an age, so everyone can come along."

Genesis GV80

GV80 is the first SUV developed by the Genesis brand. The exterior styling of GV80 exudes "Athletic Elegance" with precise proportions and signature Genesis Design elements; its interior focuses on simplicity and clean lines while showcasing "the beauty of white space," a characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 features a platform and powertrains unique to the Genesis brand. GV80 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the Summer of 2020. With sales volume up 106 percent for 2019 compared to 2018 and having acquired many of the industry's most prestigious awards and accolades, launching GV80 in the second half of 2020 should certainly help continue Genesis' momentum and growth.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the US Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 18 major awards and accolades.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

