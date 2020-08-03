Genesis Reports July And 2020 YTD Sales



JULY 2020 JULY 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,257 1,586 8,797 11,593 -24.12% G70 883 905 5,275 6,620 -20.32% G80 242 520 2,243 3,873 -42.09% G90 132 161 1,279 1,100 16.27%

"The excitement for Genesis continues to grow in every segment. And with the debut of the GV80, customers will see, touch and feel the exceptional level of detail given to design, comfort and convenience throughout their Genesis experience. Our customers are our first and only priority. I'm confident of a strong second half finish for Genesis," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America."

June 2020 YTD, the G70, G80 and G90 all gained market share YTD in their three segments. Sales of the 2020 G90 were up 16.3 percent July YTD. Genesis announced it would launch its first SUV – the GV80-- this fall.

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in JD Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and the #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. The Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has won 21 major awards and accolades. Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded all three 2020 Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 with their highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick+ rated.

