Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For Enhanced 2022 G80
- Standard equipment includes All-Wheel Drive, a 14.5-inch HD multimedia display and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Highway Driving Assist II
- All Genesis vehicles include Service Valet with complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pick-up for 3 years / 60,000 miles, whichever comes first
Sep 08, 2021, 12:35 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 lineup including new 3.5T AWD Sport trims. Starting from $48,000, like all Genesis vehicles, G80 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Customers will be able to reserve their 2022 G80 at www.genesis.com later this month.
"We are pleased to be enhancing our G80 lineup for 2022," said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "As a new entrant in our lineup, G80 Sport provides a perfect balance of 'Athletic Elegance' combined with a more dynamic driving experience."
G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. Building on the popular G80's foundation of bold design and innovative features, new G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims add dynamic design elements to the G80 lineup by offering more athletic exterior and interior design features.
Several unique design features set G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims apart, including the vehicle's front fascia with a grille in dark glossy chrome, and a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper.
A stunning profile reveals dark glossy chrome applied to all side moldings for a distinctive feeling of athleticism. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims come with exclusive 19 inch or 20 inch Sport Alloy Wheels. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims also feature an all-new, exclusive new color: 'Cavendish Red.' The name is inspired by a cliffside township on the Northeast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, while the color was drawn from the area's famous red sand.
Inside, G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims receive the Sport model-specific three-spoke steering wheel, while the dashboard garnish comes in two different designs – standard Sport Aluminum and optional real Carbon Fiber. Customers will also be able to choose new Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern. G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige trims also include Rear-Wheel Steering, a first in the Genesis lineup, and a Sport Tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension
2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Summary
|
Powertrain
(Engine / Transmission)
|
Model
|
MSRP
|
2.5T / 8AT
|
G80 2.5T RWD
|
$48,000
|
G80 2.5T RWD Advanced
|
$52,600
|
G80 2.5T RWD Prestige
|
$56,900
|
G80 2.5T AWD
|
$51,150
|
G80 2.5T AWD Advanced
|
$55,750
|
G80 2.5T AWD Prestige
|
$59,450
|
3.5T / 8AT
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport
|
$63,450
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires
|
$69,750
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ Summer Tires
|
$70,250
|
G80 2.5T RWD
MSRP: $48,000
2022 Genesis G80 Model / Packaging Summary
|
STANDARD FEATURES
|
G80 2.5T AWD
MSRP: $51,150
|
IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T RWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS
THE FOLLOWING:
|
G80 2.5T Advanced Package
MSRP: $4,600
|
INCLUDES 2.5T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:
|
G80 2.5T RWD Prestige Package
MSRP: $4,300
|
REQUIRES 2.5T RWD Advanced Package PLUS:
|
G80 2.5T AWD Prestige Package
MSRP: $3,700
|
REQUIRES 2.5T AWD Advanced Package PLUS:
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport
MSRP: $63,450
|
IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T AWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires
MSRP: $6,300
|
INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:
|
G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/Summer Tires
MSRP: $6,800
|
INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:
