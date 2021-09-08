Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For Enhanced 2022 G80

- Standard equipment includes All-Wheel Drive, a 14.5-inch HD multimedia display and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Highway Driving Assist II

- All Genesis vehicles include Service Valet with complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pick-up for 3 years / 60,000 miles, whichever comes first

Genesis Motor America

Sep 08, 2021, 12:35 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 lineup including new 3.5T AWD Sport trims. Starting from $48,000, like all Genesis vehicles, G80 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Customers will be able to reserve their 2022 G80 at www.genesis.com later this month.

2022 Genesis G80
"We are pleased to be enhancing our G80 lineup for 2022," said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "As a new entrant in our lineup, G80 Sport provides a perfect balance of 'Athletic Elegance' combined with a more dynamic driving experience."

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. Building on the popular G80's foundation of bold design and innovative features, new G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims add dynamic design elements to the G80 lineup by offering more athletic exterior and interior design features.

Several unique design features set G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims apart, including the vehicle's front fascia with a grille in dark glossy chrome, and a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper.

A stunning profile reveals dark glossy chrome applied to all side moldings for a distinctive feeling of athleticism. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims come with exclusive 19 inch or 20 inch Sport Alloy Wheels. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims also feature an all-new, exclusive new color: 'Cavendish Red.' The name is inspired by a cliffside township on the Northeast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, while the color was drawn from the area's famous red sand.

Inside, G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims receive the Sport model-specific three-spoke steering wheel, while the dashboard garnish comes in two different designs – standard Sport Aluminum and optional real Carbon Fiber. Customers will also be able to choose new Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern. G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige trims also include Rear-Wheel Steering, a first in the Genesis lineup, and a Sport Tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension

2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Summary

Powertrain

(Engine / Transmission)

Model

MSRP

2.5T / 8AT

G80 2.5T RWD

$48,000

G80 2.5T RWD Advanced

$52,600

G80 2.5T RWD Prestige

$56,900

G80 2.5T AWD

$51,150

G80 2.5T AWD Advanced

$55,750

G80 2.5T AWD Prestige

$59,450

3.5T / 8AT

G80 3.5T AWD Sport

$63,450

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires

$69,750

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ Summer Tires

$70,250

G80 2.5T RWD

MSRP: $48,000

2022 Genesis G80 Model / Packaging Summary

STANDARD FEATURES

  • 2.5L I4 T-GDI (300HP/311lb-ft)
  • 8-speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle-Shifters
  • Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension
  • Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
  • Drive Mode Select
  • Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGR)
  • Rack-mounted Motor-driven Power Steering (R-MDPS)
  • Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS
  • Hill Assist Control (HAC) / Brake Assist (BA)
  • 10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag
  • Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist (FCA-CYC) , Lane Oncoming (LO),
  • Junction Turning (JT), Crossing (JC), Lane Side (LS), and Evasive Steering Torque Assist (ESA)
  • Highway Driving Assist II
  • Lane Keeping Assist w/Road Edge Detection (LKA)
  • Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
  • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
  • Safe Exit Assist (w/Power Child Lock Function) (SEA)
  • Smart Cruise Control (SCC)
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
  • Front & Rear Outboard Seatbelt Pre-tensioners
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Individual Tire Pressure Indicator
  • Temporary Compact Spare Tire
  • 18-inch Alloy Wheels (P245/50R18) w/Michelin All-Season Tires
  • LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
  • Full LED Quad Headlights and LED Rear Combination Lamps
  • Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator
  • Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
  • Rain-sensing Wipers w/ Auto-Defogging Windshield
  • Hands-free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open
  • Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
  • Parking Distance Warning - Front & Rear
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Leatherette Seating Surfaces
  • Smart Posture Care System
  • Leatherette Wrapped / Stitched Upper IP
  • Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
  • 12-way Power Front Seats w/ 4-way Power Lumbar
  • Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Integrated Memory System (2-Settings)
  • Power Windows w/ Front & Rear Auto Down/Up
  • Touch-type Dual Automatic Temperature Control (HVAC)
  • Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates (Front and Rear)
  • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Hold
  • EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink
  • Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions
  • Maplights, Dome Light, Cargo Light
  • Center Folding Armrest with Dual Cup Holders
  • Premium AVN with 14.5-inch HD Screen
  • Premium Audio w/ 12-speakers
  • 8-inch Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauge
  • Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™
  • Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
  • Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
  • 2 USB Front (≥ 2.1A, 1 data + 1 charge)
  • 2 USB Rear (charge only)
  • 12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 2nd-Row)
  • AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®
  • Telematics System (Genesis Connected Services)
  • Over the Air Updates


 

G80 2.5T AWD

MSRP: $51,150

IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T RWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS

THE FOLLOWING:

  • All-Wheel Drive System
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T Advanced Package

MSRP: $4,600

INCLUDES 2.5T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:

  • 19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires
  • Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19
  • Lexicon Premium Audio w/ 21-Speakers
  • Matte Finish Wood Trim
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades
  • Power Trunk
  • 3-Zone Climate
  • Panoramic Roof

G80 2.5T RWD Prestige Package

MSRP: $4,300

REQUIRES 2.5T RWD Advanced Package PLUS:

  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Power Door Closure
  • Wireless Device Charger (Front)
  • Digital Key (NFC)
  • Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
  • Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
  • Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
  • Surround View Monitor
  • Blind–Spot View Monitor
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T AWD Prestige Package

MSRP: $3,700

REQUIRES 2.5T AWD Advanced Package PLUS:

  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Power Door Closure
  • Wireless Device Charger (Front)
  • Digital Key (NFC)
  • Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
  • Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
  • Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
  • Surround View Monitor
  • Blind–Spot View Monitor
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

G80 3.5T AWD Sport

MSRP: $63,450

IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T AWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:

  • 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375HP/391lb-ft)
  • 19-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
  • Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19
  • Sport Appearance (Front and Rear Bumper, Dark Chrome Grille and Trim)
  • Sport Steering Wheel and Metal Pedals
  • Monobloc Front Brakes
  • Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview (Normal Tune)
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Sport Aluminum Trim
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Sunshades
  • 3-Zone Climate
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Door Closure
  • Wireless Device Charger (Front)
  • Digital Key (NFC)
  • Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
  • Lexicon Premium Audio w/ 21-speakers
  • Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device
  • Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)
  • Ergo Motion Seat
  • Surround View Monitor
  • Blind-Spot View Monitor

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires

MSRP: $6,300

INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:

  • 20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
  • Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20
  • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Heads-Up Display
  • 12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Forward Attention Warning
  • ECS with Sport Tuning
  • Rear Wheel Steering
  • Carbon Fiber Trim

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/Summer Tires

MSRP: $6,800

INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:

 

  • 20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires
  • Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20
  • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Heads-Up Display
  • 12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Forward Attention Warning
  • ECS with Sport Tuning
  • Rear Wheel Steering
  • Carbon Fiber Trim
  • Active Noise Control – Road

Genesis Motor America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of safety, performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the dynamic GV70 sport utility vehicle, GV80 sport utility vehicle, G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

