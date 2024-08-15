GENESIS REVEALS U.S. PRICING FOR NEWLY REDESIGNED 2025 G80 EXECUTIVE SEDAN

2025 G80 starts at MSRP of $57,100

Newly redesigned G80 embodies the brand's Athletic Elegance design philosophy with refined upgrades, including MLA headlamps and new Two-Line Crest Grille

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today revealed U.S. pricing for the newly redesigned 2025 G80 executive sedan. Starting from a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,1001, the 2025 G80 showcases Genesis' commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with elegant design, offering an enhanced driving experience in the sedan segment.

2025 Genesis G80

"The newly designed 2025 G80 represents the latest evolution of our sedan lineup," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With its refined performance, advanced technologies, and enhanced interior cabin, G80 continues to set new standards in the executive sedan segment, offering our customers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and innovation."

The 2025 G80 is available in two powertrain options: a gasoline 2.5-liter turbo engine, delivering a robust up to 300 horsepower2, and a gasoline 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, producing an impressive up to 375 horsepower2.

Enhancements for the 2025 G80 include standard 4-piston fixed monobloc front brake calipers, Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology in the iconic Two-Line headlamps which maximizes lamp performance in low-light areas while minimizing the impact on other vehicles' visibility, new front and rear fascias, new wheel designs (2.5T AWD and 2.5T Advanced AWD), as well as an updated dashboard, center stack, center console design and 3-spoke steering wheel.

The 2025 G80 is offered in 10 exterior color options, including the newly added Vatna Gray, which takes inspiration from the volcanic landscapes of Iceland. The interior is available in four color options, including black monotone, camel monotone, beige/gray two-tone, and red/black two-tone (G80 Sport exclusive).

The 2025 G80 2.5T AWD has a starting MSRP of $57,1003. Standard equipment includes a 27-inch OLED integrated instrument cluster and infotainment display, 18-inch alloy wheels, front 4-piston monobloc brake calipers, power front seats with 4-way power lumbar adjustment, heated front and rear seats, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, a 12-speaker audio system, four USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi® hotspot, and Genesis' advanced driver assistance features.

The 2025 G80 2.5T Advanced AWD has a starting MSRP of $61,9003 and comes equipped with all the standard features of the 2.5T AWD. Additional trim features include 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, power open/close trunk, matte finish wood trim, ventilated front seats, power rear sunshade, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio, and 3-zone automatic climate control.

The 2025 G80 2.5T Sport Prestige AWD adds additional features including a sport appearance package, 20-inch sport alloy wheels, sport-tuned electronically controlled suspension and brakes, leather seating surfaces, sport aluminum trim, Ergo-Motion driver's seat, power door closure, Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Forward/Side/Reverse, alloy pedals, wireless device charger, and Genesis Digital Key 2. It has a starting MSRP of $68,3503.

For those seeking a more dynamic and powerful driving experience, the 2025 G80 3.5T Sport Advanced AWD boasts distinctive design elements and performance upgrades, starting at an MSRP of $69,6003. Standard equipment includes all features of the 2.5T AWD plus a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, sport appearance package, electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and 19-inch sport alloy wheels. It also comes with dual exhaust tips, leather seating surfaces, Ergo-Motion driver's seat, aluminum trim, alloy pedals, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio, Genesis Digital Key 2, wireless device charger, rear sunshades, and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2025 G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD starts at $77,0003 and includes all standard features from the G80 3.5T Sport Advanced plus 20-inch sport alloy wheels, Nappa leather seating surfaces, carbon fiber trim, Rear Wheel Steering (RWS), Rear Electronic-Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD), and a SPORT+ drive mode. Additional comfort and convenience features include a micro-suede headliner and pillars, heated front center console armrest, power door closure, Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor, Head-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Forward/Side/Reverse.

The newly designed 2025 Genesis G80 is arriving at U.S. retailers in the coming weeks. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more information.

2025 G80 Pricing & Packaging Summary

G80 2.5T AWD

MSRP: $57,100 (excluding $1,250 freight charge)

STANDARD FEATURES:

2.5L I4 T-GDI (300 HP / 311 lb.-ft.)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Front Fixed 4-piston Monobloc Brake Calipers (Silver)

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist 2

Driver Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Reverse

Rearview Camera

Safe Exit Assist

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System & Temporary Compact Spare Tire

Steering wheel hands-on detection (HoD)

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

High Beam Assist

Micro Lens Array (MLA) LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, and Rear LED Combination Lamps

Hidden Muffler Tips

Leatherette Seating Surfaces

Piano Black Gloss Trim

Leatherette-wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats with 4-way Power Lumbar

Heated Front & Rear Seats

Heated Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Smart Cruise Control 2

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist 2

Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Touch-type Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting (64-color)

Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care

4 USB Type-C Ports

12V Power Outlet

27" OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System w/ AM/FM/HD Radio™

SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; not available in AK & HI

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Premium Audio w/ 12 Speakers

Wi-Fi® Hotspot

G80 2.5T Advanced AWD

MSRP: $61,900 (excluding $1,250 freight charge)

INCLUDES 2.5T AWD CONTENT PLUS:

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Ventilated Front Seats

3-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Rear Sunshade

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

G80 2.5T Sport Prestige AWD

MSRP: $68,350 (excluding $1,250 freight charge)

INCLUDES 2.5T ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) with Road Preview, Sport Tuning, and Performance Brakes

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Side/Reverse

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Forward/Side/Reverse

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

Sport Appearance

20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels

Dual Exhaust Tips

Leather Seating Surfaces

Sport Aluminum Trim

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo-Motion (Driver)

Power Door Closure

Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2

Alloy Pedals

Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

Genesis Digital Key 2

Wireless Device Charger – Front

G80 3.5T Sport Advanced AWD

MSRP: $69,600 (excluding $1,250 freight charge)

STANDARD FEATURES:

3.5L Twin Turbo V6 (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft.)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Front Fixed 4-piston Monobloc Brake Calipers (Black)

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist 2

Driver Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Reverse

Rearview Camera

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System & Temporary Compact Spare Tire

Steering wheel hands-on detection (HoD)

Sport Appearance

19-inch Sport Alloy Wheels

Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

High Beam Assist

Micro Lens Array (MLA) LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, and Rear LED Combination Lamps

Dual Exhaust Tips

Leather Seating Surfaces

Sport Aluminum Trim

Leatherette-wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats with 4-way Power Lumbar

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo-Motion (Driver)

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Rear Sunshade & Manual Rear Side Sunshades

Smart Cruise Control 2

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist 2

Touch-type 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting (64-color)

Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care

Alloy Pedals

Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

4 USB Type-C Ports

12V Power Outlet

27" OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System w/ AM/FM/HD Radio™

SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; not available in AK & HI

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Digital Key 2

Wireless Device Charger - Front

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Wi-Fi® Hotspot

G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD

MSRP: $77,000 (excluding $1,250 freight charge)

INCLUDES 3.5T SPORT ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Sport-tuned ECS

Performance Brakes

Rear e-LSD

Rear Wheel Steering

SPORT+ Drive Mode

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning – Forward/Side/Reverse

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Forward/Side/Reverse

20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Carbon Fiber Trim

Micro-Suede Headliner & Pillars

Heated Front Center Console Armrest

Power Door Closure

Head-up Display

Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

1. MSRP excludes tax, title, license and destination charges. Destination charges may vary. Retailer sets actual price. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost.

2 Your actual horsepower will vary with options, powertrain, driving conditions, driving habits, type of fuel used, and vehicle's condition.

3 Excluding $1,250 freight charge

