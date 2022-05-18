GENESIS ROBOTICS & MOTION TECHNOLOGIES SHOWCASE WORLD'S HIGHEST TORQUE DENSITY DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR FOR ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION AT SPS ITALIA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies , creators of the world's leading direct drives motors for robotics and automation, announced today the company will showcase its leading edge actuation technology at SPS Italia . Genesis Robotics will unveil the industry's highest torque density direct drive motor - the LiveDrive® LDD - at SPS Italia (Padiglione 7, Stand B042). The LiveDrive® LDD Direct Drive Motor's no-compromise performance will be featured in three delta robots demonstrated at the show, including the unveiling of the LiveDrive® enabled ABI Flexx robotic system from ABI.

"Our LiveDrive® LDD Direct Drive Motor is transforming delta robots and has already created significant value and a competitive advantage for customers within the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and consumer packaged goods industries," says Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies. "We are extremely excited to showcase our actuation and motion solutions within the Italian and European markets."

The patented LiveDrive® LDD Direct Drive Motors have up to 3x more torque density than competing direct drives, allowing them to be used in new applications - such as completely replacing the traditional geared drivetrain in the world's first and only delta robots driven by a direct drive. This breakthrough in delta robot architecture means no oil leaks, no downtime due to gearbox maintenance, increased acceleration, more accurate path following and higher robot density - resulting in greater robot productivity and efficiency. A delta robot utilizing LiveDrive® Direct Drive Motors has fewer components than a traditional geared drivetrain, so delta robot manufacturers and integrators can assemble and integrate them faster and easier.

Genesis Robotics' groundbreaking LiveDrive® LDD Direct Drive Motors will enable ABI Flexx customers a turnkey solution to seamlessly run LiveDrive® with integrated KEBA drive controllers. Genesis Robotics will also be able to offer ABI customers using other drive technologies a solution for integration within their delta robots. Based in the Netherlands, ABI has been supplying customized drive, control solutions and robotics systems for almost a century.

"We're confident that our LiveDrive® Direct Drive Motors are a true game changer for delta robot design and performance. We'll be offering delta roboticists a first-hand look at our leading-edge actuation technology, in three different robotic systems, at SPS Italia."

Another solution to be unveiled at SPS by Genesis Robotics is Wyzo's sidebot, the world's first high-speed collaborative delta robot, the invention of Demaurex SA, the pioneer of the delta robot, which integrates the LiveDrive® LDD Direct Drive Motor without the need for protective barriers.

All of these exciting innovations for the robotics and motion industry will be on display at Genesis Robotics booth at SPS Italia , May 24-26: Padiglione 7, Stand B042.

About Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies – Motion Redefined

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Langley, BC, Canada, Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is a high-performance electromechanical actuation company. Genesis Robotics has developed disruptive direct drive motors and novel geared actuators, enabling customers to create new applications and improve productivity. In 2018, Koch Engineered Solutions made a strategic investment and acquired a controlling interest in Genesis Robotics to commercialize its disruptive motion technologies, including Genesis Robotics LiveDrive®.

SOURCE Genesis Robotics and Motion Technologies