Genesis Software Innovations Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance For Preview™ 3D Shoulder Arthroplasty Planning Software

"We are incredibly excited about the FDA 510(k) clearance for PreView ™ . We anticipate this to be the first of many announcements as our platform expands to include additional surgical applications throughout the anatomy," said Matt Miller, Senior Director, Technology Development for GSI. "From its inception, GSI has built a strong team comprised of world-class surgeon designers, experienced medical managers and adept global engineers that were able to engage the vision of utilizing AI/Machine Learning (ML) algorithms and cutting edge gaming engine technology to produce a great baseline for the PreView ™ platform of products. GSI believes in giving the best tools to surgeons for better outcomes for patients. Importantly, we also engage the patient in this journey to gain insights into how to inform and improve the future of surgical outcomes."

Nathan Estruth, Chairman of the Board at GSI said, "The PreView™ Shoulder platform was developed by an international team of experts including shoulder reconstruction specialists, artificial intelligence engineers and visual gaming programmers. This team effort has created a best-in-class product that performs automated computerized segmentation of CT scans, which allows surgeons to plan surgical cases when they want and where they want, without the need for external intervention to prepare the images for use. The 3D planning features are intuitive, which allow surgeons to quickly learn and utilize the software with minimal time to onboard. This is the first of many innovations in the pipeline for GSI."

GSI's unique platform is designed to improve efficiencies, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction. PreView™ software allows surgeons to make pre-operative decisions regarding the type of surgery best suited for the patient's condition while providing a literal PreView™ of what the surgeon will see in the operating room. This functional visualization brings more clarity to the surgery before entering the O.R., and it also reduces the total O.R. time, which is beneficial to patients, the surgical team, and the facility hosting the procedure. Matt Miller said, "Our vision is to create great software tools that give medical professionals the information needed to produce consistently excellent surgical results."

The PreView™ software will be available in the coming month.

About Genesis Software Innovations "GSI":

Genesis Software Innovations "GSI" is a software development company that designs and commercializes innovative medical-related software products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Their foundational PreView™ 3D Shoulder Arthroplasty Planning Software is a breakthrough tool in pre-operative surgical planning. The company's vision is to create great software tools that give medical professionals the necessary information to repeatedly produce excellent surgical results.

