GENESIS SURGES TO SECOND OVERALL IN JD POWER 2026 U.S. INITIAL QUALITY STUDY

Genesis rises seven positions to earn 2nd overall in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study

G70, G80, and GV80 each achieve top-three finishes in their respective segments

Significant improvements from G80 drive results

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis has achieved a No. 2 overall finish in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)℠, climbing seven positions from ninth place in 2025. This significant improvement reflects continued progress across the Genesis lineup and a strong showing in key vehicle segments.

Genesis GV80

Genesis delivered exceptional results across multiple categories, including top three finishes for the GV70 compact premium SUV, the brand's best-selling model, GV80 upper midsize premium SUV, G70 compact premium car and G80 upper midsize premium car. These recognitions underscore the brand's ongoing focus on craftsmanship, engineering and owner satisfaction in the first 90 days of ownership.

"Genesis continues to push forward with a strong commitment to excellence in every aspect of the vehicle ownership experience," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "As we continue to expand our product offering, we are pleased to see SUVs and sedans across our lineup receiving top accolades in industry tests. This JD Power rankings further highlights our relentless pursuit for excellence in quality and reinforces the trust our customers place in the Genesis brand."

Driving the brand's rise were substantial improvements from the G80 sedan. The model saw meaningful reductions in reported customer issues, with gains concentrated in infotainment systems, features and controls, and overall usability.

Finishing third in its segment, GV70 delivered significant year-over-year improvement across key quality categories, resulting in a third-place finish in the Compact Premium SUV segment. Its enhancements were primarily driven by refinements to technology interfaces and controls, contributing to a more intuitive and seamless ownership experience.

Finishing second in its segment, GV80 posted strong, broad-based gains across multiple quality attributes including infotainment, features/controls and exterior and ranked among the top performers in the Upper Midsize Premium SUV segment, continuing to demonstrate the model's strength.

"Earning the No. 2 overall ranking in the JD Power Initial Quality Study is a meaningful milestone for Genesis and reflects the entire organization's dedication to delivering vehicles of the highest standards," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Genesis Motor North America. "The continued momentum on GV70, GV80, and our sedan lineup highlight our ability to listen to customers, act quickly, and continuously refine the experience. These rankings are a testament to the collaboration across our organization and our commitment to setting new standards for quality."

Study Highlights:

Overall industry initial quality improved significantly year over year, with fewer problems reported across nine of 10 categories evaluated.

Initial quality is measured by problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership; a lower score indicates higher quality.

JD Power's 2026 study is based on responses from 78,514 purchasers and lessees of new 2026 model-year vehicles.

Infotainment is the only category showing increased challenges, driven primarily by smartphone connectivity issues such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

For information regarding Genesis' award-winning vehicle lineup, visit www.genesis.com.

About JD Power

JD Power is a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence to drive auto-related decisions with confidence and clarity. By leveraging unmatched proprietary data, advanced analytics and deep industry expertise, JD Power fuels original equipment manufacturers, retailers, lenders, insurers and partners to enhance their performance. Since 1968, JD Power has delivered incisive guidance and intelligence about customer interactions with brands and products. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America