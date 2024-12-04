GENESIS UNVEILS LUXURY PERFORMANCE VISION WITH GENESIS MAGMA RACING, BACKED BY HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT

Newly launched Genesis Magma Racing will draw on Hyundai Motorsport's expertise in global motorsport as it embarks on an endurance program in WEC and IMSA

Unveiling of Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, a high-performance prototype that embodies the brand's design philosophy, Athletic Elegance

The Genesis strategy in motorsport revealed alongside team drivers André Lotterer and Luis 'Pipo' Derani

Genesis Magma Racing will field a two-car entry in WEC (2026) and IMSA (2027) with support from endurance specialists ORECA Motorsport and IDEC Sport

As part of its preparations, an LMP2 team will compete in the 2025 European Le Mans Series

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today unveiled its bold new vision for the future of high-performance luxury. In an exciting debut in Dubai, the brand introduced Genesis Magma Racing, marking its first major milestone in the motorsport arena. The event showcased Genesis' ambitions in endurance racing, illustrating the brand's dedication to innovation, speed, and passion.

Bringing Athletic Elegance to Endurance Racing

Hyundai Motorsport GmbH (Hyundai Motorsport) underpinned the global race and rally activities for Hyundai Motor Group for over ten years and will now support the Genesis motorsport operations in the prestigious World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026, followed by participation in IMSA SportsCar Championship (IMSA) in 2027. This venture will position Genesis on the world's most challenging tracks, showcasing the brand's engineering expertise and endurance capabilities.

Endurance racing represents one of the most prestigious and challenging disciplines in motorsport, demanding speed, reliability, and strategy over extended periods. Iconic events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 24 require teams to balance peak performance with durability and efficiency, testing both the cars and drivers to their limits.



At the heart of endurance racing is the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) class—a premier category that combines cutting-edge hybrid technology with standardized components to ensure cost control and competitive parity. LMDh cars compete in WEC and IMSA, making them a global platform for showcasing engineering excellence and innovation.



By entering the LMDh category, Genesis joins an elite group of manufacturers vying for success on the world's most prestigious racing stages. This move marks a significant milestone for the brand, demonstrating its ability to innovate under the extreme conditions of motorsport while maintaining its commitment to luxury and sustainability.

"This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. "As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed—which drives how we create and innovate—in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: Audacious, Progressive, and Distinctly Korean."

Introducing the GMR-001 Hypercar

The centerpiece of Genesis' motorsport ambitions, the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, was revealed alongside the announcement of Genesis Magma Racing. With its striking design, the GMR-001 Hypercar embodies Genesis' commitment to "Athletic Elegance" in a high-performance, endurance-ready package.

Another highlight of the event included the reveal of the Genesis Magma Racing logo, which draws direct inspiration from the Korean alphabet, hangeul, spelling of "Magma" (마그마). The design incorporates the consonants "ㅁ," "ㄱ," and "ㅁ" as its foundational elements, creating geometric shapes that serve as a dynamic visual representation of Genesis' heritage.

"The logo seamlessly blends innovation with cultural authenticity, symbolizing the brand's distinctly Korean identity and its bold entry into motorsport," added Donckerwolke.

Accurately styled with Genesis' signature Two Lines lighting, the GMR-001 Hypercar projects a confident stance on the track. The sleek, horizontal lights wrap around the front and rear, emphasizing both width and aerodynamic purpose. This unique lighting seamlessly integrates into the car's flowing bodywork, underscoring Genesis' minimalist design principles while enhancing visual impact in any environment.

Meticulous surface design characterizes the body, with each panel crafted to evoke movement, even when the vehicle is at rest. Inspired by Genesis' Magma lineup, the exterior combines subtle sculptural details that underscore the car's athleticism and high-speed agility. Smoothly contoured surfaces guide airflow across the body, optimizing aerodynamic efficiency while emphasizing the car's assertive character and confident stance.

Integrating functional elegance and power, the side profile of the GMR-001 Hypercar features a sweeping parabolic line, a Genesis hallmark that transitions fluidly from front to rear. This line enhances airflow toward the rear diffuser, improving downforce and handling on the track. A concave rear section, framed by an active spoiler, adjusts to driving conditions, balancing drag reduction with stability for high-speed racing.

Reflecting Genesis' forward-thinking design, the GMR-001 Hypercar was developed at Genesis Design Europe under the guidance of Luc Donckerwolke. The car's distinctive black finish and design cues drawn from the Magma lineup signal a powerful new era for Genesis performance vehicles. The model serves as both a tribute to Genesis' design DNA and a forward-looking inspiration for upcoming models, embodying a balance of elegance and raw racing capability.

Donckerwolke added, "The GMR-001 Hypercar and our Magma models represent a fusion of Genesis' performance ambitions with our design-driven DNA. From the intense orange of Magma, symbolizing Korean passion and energy, to the precision engineering behind each component, we are entering a new chapter, where speed meets elegance."

Genesis Magma Racing to Rollout in Hyperspeed

Hyundai Motorsport will play an integral role in driving Genesis Magma Racing's plans in endurance racing, with President Cyril Abiteboul serving as Team Principal for Genesis Magma Racing. Having recently secured titles in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and TCR World Tour, Hyundai Motorsport is well-prepared to support Genesis in this bold new venture, working alongside trusted and equally ambitious partners.

"The official launch of Genesis Magma Racing is a momentous occasion," said Cyril Abiteboul, President of Hyundai Motorsport GmbH and Team Principal of Genesis Magma Racing. "As the backbone of Hyundai Motor Group's global motorsport activities, Hyundai Motorsport will play a vital role in this latest ambitious program. We are elevating our circuit racing expertise to a whole new level as we prepare to compete in some of the world's most challenging series."

Driving the Future of Genesis Magma Racing

The combined expertise of the team behind Genesis Magma Racing is matched by the talent of the drivers who will take the wheel of the GMR-001 Hypercar. André Lotterer and Luis 'Pipo' Derani will lead the charge in 2025, taking on technical development duties for the car and conducting simulator sessions to prepare for the debut LMDh season in 2026, where they will both serve as race drivers.

"I am beyond thrilled and thankful to join the Genesis brand for its entry into endurance racing," said Genesis Magma Racing Driver, Andre Lotterer. "After winning the FIA Hypercar World Endurance Drivers' Championship this year, this opportunity is the perfect fit for me to channel my work, experience, passion and motivation into a new project with a team of highly ambitious individuals. I am excited to start working on this project and build a successful future from the very beginning."

Lotterer's enthusiasm is echoed by his teammate, Luis 'Pipo' Derani, who shares the same drive and commitment to the Genesis endurance racing project.

"The ambition behind Genesis's endurance racing project and the track record of those involved was an opportunity I couldn't refuse," Derani said. "As a driver, being involved in a project from the start is highly rewarding. I look forward to bringing my experience of developing cars and winning titles to the team. Given the competitiveness of LMDh, it will be a big challenge, but I believe all the necessary ingredients are here to make this endurance journey successful."

Preparing Solid Foundations

Ahead of its WEC debut in 2026, the team will collaborate with IDEC Sport to field an LMP2 entry in the 2025 European Le Mans Series (ELMS), featuring a promising lineup of emerging talent. Logan Sargeant (USA), Jamie Chadwick (UK), and 19-year-old Mathys Jaubert (France) will join forces for the ELMS campaign, supporting Genesis Magma Racing's preparations for endurance racing.

Genesis Magma Racing will consolidate its operations at a permanent strategic base at Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France, leveraging its proximity to ORECA Motorsport and IDEC Sport to streamline collaboration.

A Magma Showcase

The unveiling of the GMR-001 Hypercar and the announcement of Genesis' bold motorsport strategy are part of the brand's broader vision to redefine high-performance luxury. This vision extends beyond the racetrack and is embodied in the five unique Magma concept models that were displayed at the event, each representing the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence in design and innovation since the introduction of the GV80 Coupe Concept in April 2023.

The five models on display were: The GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 EV Magma Concept, the GV60 Magma Concept, the X Gran Berlinetta Concept, and the X Gran Racer VGT Concept. These concept models highlight the evolution of Genesis's high-performance capabilities and showcase the Magma Program's impact on the brand's direction for its next phase.

