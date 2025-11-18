Genesis Wealth Draws More Than $2.5 Billion in Assets from Advisor Recruiting

Firm's results surpass 2025 growth targets, highlighting momentum in bank-advisor transitions to supported independence

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth, a leading wealth management platform and non-OSJ branch office within LPL Financial, today announced it has achieved a significant milestone of more than $2.5 billion in assets under management through a strategic combination of advisor recruitment and organic growth, surpassing its growth targets for 2025.

The results reinforce the appeal of its supported independence model, which has proven effective in attracting bank-based advisors seeking greater flexibility while maintaining access to operational, compliance and technology infrastructure.

Kosta Tanglis, Founder and Managing Partner at Genesis Wealth, said, "Our year-to-date recruiting success reflects the appeal of our model. Here, advisors can combine independence with a growth-oriented culture and strong operational support. We're thrilled to welcome so many accomplished advisors to our platform and to help them advance their practices while delivering exceptional client service."

Barry Krumwiede, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Genesis Wealth, said, "These results are a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our advisor-first approach. We're committed to tripling down on this model and continuing to attract top talent from the banking world. As part of this strategy, we plan to significantly expand our real estate footprint in the Chicagoland area in 2026."

Genesis Wealth is purpose-built by top-performing bank advisors for their peers who seek industry-leading economics and true autonomy, without the operational burdens of running their own Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). The firm is entirely owned by its founding advisors, ensuring alignment and a shared vision for long-term success.

The firm offers advisors a Supported Independence Model, and offers a turnkey infrastructure, including staff, office space in the Chicagoland area, technology and LPL affiliation fees. These resources and benefits allow advisors to focus 100% on clients and growth, while avoiding operational distractions.

Advisors joining Genesis Wealth bring deep industry experience and a strong track record of client service and holistic wealth management. Personalized planning is at the core of the firm's services, addressing every aspect of a client's financial life: investments, retirement, tax and estate planning.

The firm plans to continue expanding its recruiting efforts and enhancing its platform to meet the needs of bank-based advisors transitioning to independence.

ABOUT GENESIS WEALTH

Genesis Wealth (GW) is a partner in the growth and success of bank-based advisors who are ready to transition to fully supported independence, operating through LPL Financial as its broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Founded in January 2024, GW officially launched under the Genesis Wealth brand in July 2025 and currently manages $2.5 billion in client assets. Genesis Wealth's high-caliber, growth-oriented advisors are enriched by and strengthen the collective culture and enterprise value of the firm. For more information about Genesis Wealth, please visit the firm's site at genesiswealth.com

