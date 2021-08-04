Genesis Wealth Management Exceeds $1.1 Billion in Assets Under Advisement

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth Management announced today they have surpassed $1.1 billion in client assets under advisement, marking a significant milestone for this San Antonio, Texas-based independent firm. Founded in late 2016, the company has evolved from a team of three wealth managers to just recently adding their 16th thus helping them to achieve this major financial milestone.

One of Genesis Wealth Management's managing partners, Jon Thompson, reflects on their journey leading to this achievement.

"When we started the firm in 2016, we just hoped we would survive the independent advising world," said Thompson. "At that point we didn't have a vision of adding others to our team, but when some of our colleagues from USAA expressed interest in joining us, we happily accepted," continued Thompson. "Never would I have thought we would be here today celebrating this incredible accomplishment."

With offices in San Antonio, Fair Oaks Ranch, Austin, and Tampa, FL, Genesis Wealth Management is comprised of a team of wealth managers, all of which are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioners. Collectively averaging 19 years of professional experience, they served the bulk of their careers at USAA. The foundation of the team is centered around their client-first approach.

"As we continue to grow, I want it to be because we are helping more clients and their families reach their financial goals," stated co-founder and managing partner Jereme Brisco. "We want to continue doing things the right way which is always putting the clients' best interest first."

"The strategies and investments we suggest are ones we invest in ourselves," stated Michael Dubensky, co-founder and managing partner. "We believe our clients should not be restricted to proprietary products or a one-size fits all approach. Our business model is built around the belief that if we focus on delivering an extraordinary client experience above all else, our business and clients will prosper."

This unprecedented growth may have come as a surprise to the founding partners; however, they credit two organizations as being instrumental in their advancement as independent advisors.

"Leveraging the robust technology, professional resources, and the non-proprietary products offered through our broker-dealer, LPL Financial, our team is equipped to provide our clients the highest level of service possible," continues Thompson. "Additionally, the individualized support we get from our partners at Financial Resources Group has been a welcomed factor contributing in the success we've seen to date."

Genesis Wealth Management has partnered with Financial Resources Group Investment Services (Financial Resources Group), a company dedicated to helping advisors grow their programs and practices through customized services, since its inception.

Financial Resources Group CEO Bruce Miller is also celebrating this milestone.

"Congratulations are extended to the exceptional wealth managers of Genesis Wealth Management on surpassing $1.1 billion in assets under advisement," said Miller. "They are extraordinary partners and are now our largest independent wealth manager group since joining us in 2016. Their success is driven by their remarkable commitment to client service – which is at the core of everything they do."

Servicing affluent individuals, families, foundations and institutions, Genesis Wealth Management strives to offer an extraordinarily high level of personalized service and values the personal relationships they've built with each and every client.

"I am continually humbled by the trust that our clients give us with their financial lives as we help them on their journey to financial independence," said Thompson. "We focus on the quality of advice and relationships we build rather than the quantity of clients we serve."

Given their rapid growth within a five-year period and dedication to exceptional client service, Genesis Wealth Management is well positioned for the future.

"Our primary goal with any future growth will be to continue providing the same level of service, no matter how big we get," said Brisco. "Equally important is ensuring we provide the resources and support that our wealth managers need to be successful. We truly are stronger together than we are apart."

