Genesis Wealth Surpasses $3 Billion in Client Assets, Validating Supported Independence Model

Organic advisor transitions reach milestone through disciplined growth and a long-term commitment to helping bank-based advisors thrive

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth, a leading wealth management platform and non-OSJ branch office within LPL Financial, today announced that advisors on its platform now collectively service more than $3 billion in client assets, marking a major milestone in the firm's rapid evolution as a destination for breakaway advisors seeking supported independence. The firm reached this milestone amid continued expansion across key markets and office locations in the Greater Chicagoland area and ongoing momentum in attracting experienced, bank-based advisors.

"What was once a distant aspiration now stands as a clear validation of the firm's philosophy and operating model," said Kosta Tanglis, Founder and Managing Partner at Genesis Wealth. "Genesis Wealth was founded with a commitment to advisors in mind: doing transitions the right way. We were built to help advisors create lasting businesses with autonomy, support and integrity. Along the journey, we've learned that clients follow trusted advisors when transitions are handled thoughtfully and compliantly."

The Genesis Wealth story began as a concept in 2020, rooted in the belief that experienced bank advisors deserved a better path to independence. The firm initially began as a division within Professional Wealth Advisors (PWA) and launched its supported independence initiative in January 2021. In 2026, Genesis Wealth is evolving to become a national platform as the firm undergoes an accelerated growth trajectory. Early advisor recruits validated the model, and strong word-of-mouth momentum attracted the advisors who define the firm today.

Unlike many firms in the wealth management space, Genesis Wealth reached the $3 billion milestone entirely through organic growth, with no acquisitions, mergers or tuck-ins used to build the platform. Every dollar of client assets serviced stems from advisor transitions and client relationships, with a focus on breakaway advisors from bank and non-protocol environments distinguishing the platform and appealing to professionals in more traditional models.

Genesis Wealth has differentiated itself by leaning into the complexity of advisor transitions, rather than avoiding it. Adhering strictly to non-solicitation standards and disciplined transition protocols, the firm emphasizes a compliance-focused, process-driven approach; the firm does not solicit clients directly. By helping advisors navigate transitions ethically and sustainably, Genesis Wealth has proven that trust, preparation and long-term thinking are central to wealth management platforms.

"I've gained so much after transitioning from a bank environment," said Peter Manning, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Genesis Wealth. "Even during the transition, Genesis Wealth gave me confidence, provided structure as well as operational support. The collaborative culture here among advisors and our ability to fully focus on clients has helped me grow faster. I'm confident the platform equips advisors like me to build sustainable, long-term businesses that will support us throughout our careers."

Genesis Wealth's supported independence model provides advisors with a turnkey infrastructure designed to accelerate growth while minimizing operational complexity. Built by former bank advisors for experienced peers, the firm's recruiting proposition includes staff, office space in the Chicagoland area, technology and LPL affiliation fees.

From its first advisor transition in 2020 to a platform where advisors now collectively service $3 billion in assets, Genesis Wealth's growth trajectory reflects a disciplined commitment to thoughtful expansion and advisor success. Its founding philosophy, based on principles of integrity, trust, collaboration and long-term alignment form the cornerstone of a focus on helping advisors transition "the right way." As the firm positions itself for continued national growth, it remains committed to building a premier independence platform for elite advisors.

ABOUT GENESIS WEALTH

Genesis Wealth (GW) is a partner in the growth and success of bank-based advisors who are ready to transition to fully supported independence, operating through LPL Financial as its broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Founded in January 2024, GW officially launched under the Genesis Wealth brand in July 2025 and collectively services more than $3 billion in client assets. Genesis Wealth's high-caliber, growth-oriented advisors are enriched by and strengthen the collective culture and enterprise value of the firm. For more information about Genesis Wealth, please visit the firm's site at genesiswealth.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Mitch Manning

424 317 4858

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Wealth