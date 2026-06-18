Genesis Wealth Welcomes Veteran $725MM JPMorgan Advisor

Latest addition underscores Genesis Wealth's drive to become a preferred destination for highly experienced breakaway advisors as new office opens in Chicago's North Shore

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth, a leading wealth management platform and non-OSJ branch office within LPL Financial, today announced the addition of a veteran advisor, Alan Feutz, CFP®, from JPMorgan Securities, who has previously overseen $725 million in client assets. Feutz, who joins Genesis Wealth as Partner and Wealth Advisor, is based in Deerfield, IL, and brings 26 years of industry experience. He currently serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The move continues Genesis Wealth's recruiting momentum among experienced bank-based advisors.

Feutz has built a reputation for delivering highly personalized wealth management and long-term client relationships grounded in trust and transparency. Focused on customized wealth planning for affluent households, he attributes the strength of his practice to attentive listening and guiding clients through all market environments – an approach enhanced by serving a smaller number of households to deepen engagement and deliver highly personalized advice.

"We are delighted to welcome Alan to our young and burgeoning firm," said Kosta Tanglis, Founder and Managing Partner at Genesis Wealth. "This transition further validates Genesis Wealth's platform and supported independence model, as experienced advisors increasingly seek a better way to serve clients while maintaining the infrastructure and support they need to grow."

The transition reflects growing demand among experienced advisors for supported independence models that allow greater flexibility, autonomy and client customization. For advisors seeking more freedom from traditional bank constraints, the Genesis platform enables deeper planning relationships and tailored advice. Feutz's decision reinforces Genesis as a destination for breakaway advisors and validates the Genesis platform and advisor-first structure.

"Alan shares our commitment to personalized planning and client care," said Genesis Wealth Managing Director Jack Kennedy. "The advisors joining Genesis Wealth are looking for more than independence – they want a platform that empowers them to deliver customized advice while being surrounded by partners who share the same client-first mindset."

New Genesis Office Opens in Chicago's North Shore

The addition of Feutz also marks Genesis Wealth's expansion into Chicago's North Shore, one of the Midwest's most established wealth management markets. Recently recognized by Forbes as one of Illinois' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2026, Feutz will operate from Genesis Wealth's newly opened North Shore office in Deerfield.

Designed to support the firm's continued growth, the approximately 10,000-square-foot office accommodates more than 20 advisors and staff and features private advisor offices, a large conference room equipped with hybrid meeting technology, oversized digital displays and dedicated collaboration spaces. The office also includes an employee lounge and ergonomic workspaces designed to support productivity and client engagement.

Located in the heart of Deerfield, the office will initially be home to Feutz and his client service team, Genesis Wealth founding advisor Joel Feiger and his team, as well as Managing Director Jack Kennedy. The location establishes a strategic presence in Chicago's North Shore while creating capacity for future advisor recruitment and expansion throughout the region.

ABOUT GENESIS WEALTH

Genesis Wealth (GW) is a partner in the growth and success of bank-based advisors who are ready to transition to fully supported independence, operating through LPL Financial as its broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Founded in January 2024, GW officially launched under the Genesis Wealth brand in July 2025 and its advisors currently service more than $3 billion in client assets. Genesis Wealth's high-caliber, growth-oriented advisors are enriched by and strengthen the collective culture and enterprise value of the firm. For more information about Genesis Wealth, please visit the firm's site at genesiswealth.com

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SOURCE Genesis Wealth