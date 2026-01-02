Genesis Wealth Adds Two Veteran Advisors Who Previously Managed $650 Million in Client Assets

Latest additions reinforce Genesis Wealth's momentum as a destination for accomplished advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth, a leading wealth management platform and non-OSJ branch office within LPL Financial, today announced it added two senior financial advisors from JPMorgan Chase with experience managing combined assets of $650 million.

The recruits, Todd Brase, based in Schaumburg, IL, and Dray Henderson, based in Downers Grove, IL, each bring more than two decades of experience serving high-net-worth clients. Brase has 24 years of industry experience, including 22 years at JPMorgan Chase, and has serviced approximately $350 million in client assets under management (AUM). He focuses on high-net-worth individuals and families.

Henderson has 25 years of industry experience and is a Wealth Management Certified Professional (WMCP®) who has overseen $301 million in client AUM. His practice is client goals-based, with a focus on financial and retirement planning, tax efficiency and wealth transfer.

"Todd and Dray represent exactly the kind of advisors Genesis Wealth was built for –experienced professionals who want to serve clients with greater freedom and intentionality," said Kosta Tanglis, Founder and Managing Partner at Genesis Wealth. "Many senior advisors are reassessing traditional bank models and realizing there's a better way forward. Our platform was designed to support that transition with dignity, flexibility and continuity for clients."

"Todd and Dray have built trusted practices over decades, and that trust is something we deeply respect," said Bryan Schneider, Founder and Wealth Advisor. "Genesis Wealth gives advisors the tools and support to elevate planning and enhance the client experience without compromise. We're thrilled to welcome them as partners."

Genesis Wealth's latest recruits underpin the firm's momentum in recruiting experienced, bank-based advisors and the draw of its supported independence model for professionals seeking expanded options for their practices. Built by former bank advisors for experienced peers, the firm's recruiting proposition includes turnkey infrastructure, including staff, office space in the Chicagoland area, technology and LPL affiliation fees. These resources and benefits allow advisors to focus 100% on clients and growth, while avoiding operational distractions.

Brase credited Genesis Wealth's ability to support advanced financial planning, estate planning and portfolio construction as a key driver of his decision to join the firm. Henderson said the move allows him to deliver more personalized, independent and purpose-aligned care while strengthening long-term client relationships.

Genesis Wealth continues to see strong interest from bank-based advisors looking for a platform designed to support their growth and to fulfill their long-term goals at a key stage of the advisor lifecycle, as they seek a more flexible, client-centric path for the next phase of their careers.

ABOUT GENESIS WEALTH

Genesis Wealth (GW) is a partner in the growth and success of bank-based advisors who are ready to transition to fully supported independence, operating through LPL Financial as its broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Founded in January 2024, GW officially launched under the Genesis Wealth brand in July 2025 and currently manages $2.5 billion in client assets. Genesis Wealth's high-caliber, growth-oriented advisors are enriched by and strengthen the collective culture and enterprise value of the firm. For more information about Genesis Wealth, please visit the firm's site at genesiswealth.com

