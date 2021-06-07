GenesisCare Appoints Two New U.S Chief Medical Officers

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare—one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom—today announced the appointment of Bridget F. Koontz , MD, to the position of U.S. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) - Deputy Group CMO, and Neal D. Shore , MD, FACS to the position of U.S. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Surgery and Urology.

With Dr. Koontz and Dr. Shores' appointments, GenesisCare is building out a world-class leadership team driving the delivery of high-quality patient care across the globe. Dr. Koontz will focus on expanding the breadth and depth of GenesisCare USA's physician group incorporating an increased focus on clinical trials and research, and Dr. Shore will provide leadership for GenesisCare's growing cadre of surgeons and urologists.

"GenesisCare's patient-centered care, supported by an innovative technology platform, provides an array of treatment options for our patients," stated Dr. Koontz, U.S. Chief Medical Officer – Deputy Group, GenesisCare. "I am thrilled to expand our patients' access to clinical trials, results of which can advance the care of all cancer patients."

As a leading provider of oncology services globally, GenesisCare strives to ensure its patients' best possible life outcomes by bridging the gap between integrated cancer care, research and development, and medical technology. With its origins in radiation oncology, GenesisCare has, in recent years, expanded its services to include medical oncology, urology and surgery, and a cutting-edge form of nuclear medicine.

"GenesisCare is a global leader in providing innovative treatments aligned with research while focusing on strong physician leadership to optimize patient care," stated Dr. Shore, U.S. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of surgery and urology, GenesisCare. "I look forward to supporting both evidence-based pathways and research opportunities for our patients, our healthcare teams, and communities throughout the U.S."

"Dr. Koontz and Dr. Shore will play critical leadership roles as GenesisCare advances its cancer care mission through innovation and research," said Wally Curran, MD, GenesisCare Global Chief Medical Officer. "Their leadership will support GenesisCare in providing life-changing care for our many patients and families across the U.S."

Dr. Koontz currently serves as an Associate Professor at Duke University and as Director of Radiation Oncology for Duke Cancer Institute's Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers. Dr. Koontz has over 13 years of leadership experience, with a professional focus on leading the care of patients with prostate, kidney, or bladder cancer. She balances her clinical research with laboratory research and has translated this work into treatment advancements for cancer patients.

Formerly GenesisCare's National Urology Research Director, Dr. Shore, will use his over 30 years of urologic oncology expertise to improve patients' outcomes at GenesisCare's 290 advanced cancer care facilities across 21 states. As an award-winning urologist, he has conducted more than 350 clinical trials focusing mainly on genitourinary oncology. Dr. Shore has served on numerous executive, urology, government, and administrative boards throughout his career, including the Society of Urologic Oncology and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. His clinical expertise has positioned him as an internationally recognized expert and researcher in systematic therapies and treatments for patients with advanced urologic cancers for the prostate, kidney, and bladder.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian Headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $U.S.300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the UK, Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in healthcare and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here , #designingbettercare.

