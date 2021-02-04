GenesisCare Brings Florida Cancer Patients First-of-its-Kind Ethos™ Adaptive Intelligence™ Technology

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare—one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom—today announced the addition of a game-changing adaptive therapy, the Ethos™. Designed to create customized cancer-fighting treatments, this technology targets tumors as the body changes and cancer shrinks. Personalized patient care is one of GenesisCare's commitments to the community and this treatment helps put the patient at the center of care. The combination of technology and treatments allows oncologists to quickly adapt treatment plans based on their ability to view daily changes in the patient's anatomy. What used to take two-three days now takes 15-minutes.

"Ethos is one of the most unique and impactful technology tools for taking action against cancer because it allows up-to-the-moment changes in radiation delivery calculations, so we maximize the cure rate while minimizing any side effects to healthy tissue," said Dr. Timothy Kerwin, Radiation Oncology Specialist for GenesisCare.

As we approach Cancer Awareness Month (February) and see patient numbers presenting with late-stage cancer rise due to delayed testing/treatment during COVID, this new technology is just in time to raise the bar in cancer treatment. Nearly a years-worth of pandemic interrupted lives has shown an increase of late state cancer by 20% on average in the U.S. and 27% in the U.K. means this technology is the game-changer doctors and patients need to make a positive impact on treatment outcomes. With trends showing an increased risk of mortality for breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer between 1.2 to 3.2 percent and a decrease in survival for each day treatment is delayed beyond nine weeks, the need for powerful radiotherapy like Ethos is now.

This comprehensive technology better targets tumors by monitoring and modifying treatment based on specific patient needs throughout the cancer care process. Radiation doses are now reduced to healthy tissue and organs, improving overall outcomes.

GenesisCare patient Michael Harms, diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2020, completed 43 days of scanning in record time right before Christmas. "I feel lucky to have access to customized radiation plans that targeted my cancer using advanced-scanning technology located close to my home," said Harms.

"No one else in Florida is offering this adaptive therapy technology. It is a privilege to be the first cancer center in Florida, and one of the first nationwide, to offer this advancement to our patients," stated Dr. Kerwin. "The addition of this technology is a testament to GenesisCare's commitment to delivering an elite level of care that has no bounds."

As a leading provider of oncology services globally, GenesisCare strives to ensure its patients' best possible life outcomes by bridging the gap between integrated cancer care, research and development, and medical technology. With its origins in radiation oncology, GenesisCare has, in recent years, expanded its services to include medical oncology, urology, and a cutting-edge form of nuclear medicine.

For more information on GenesisCare, visit genesiscare.com (formally 21st Century Oncology). To view the full list of precautions GenesisCare US centers are taking to ensure patient and staff safety, visit https://www.genesiscare.com/us/covid-19/ .

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian Headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $U.S.300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the UK, Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in healthcare and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here, #designingbettercare.

