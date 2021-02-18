GenesisCare Brings Western North Carolina Cancer Patients Elekta Versa HD™ Technology

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare — one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom — today announced the addition of the new Elekta Versa HD™ at its Asheville location. This innovative technology is available to oncology patients with brain, lung, and metastases cancer throughout Western North Carolina and nearby areas. With shorter treatment times, this hypofractionated radiation therapy provides the highest level of dose delivery accuracy while pushing the boundaries of stereotactic capabilities that can be delivered in a standard therapy slot of 15 minutes or less, which was not previously possible.

"Our new Elekta linear accelerator greatly enhances our ability to offer our patients cutting-edge radiotherapy by allowing precise shaping of the radiation beam to the target by minimizing dose to adjacent normal tissue," said Dr. Daniel G. Baseman, MD, Radiation Oncology Specialist for GenesisCare. "The treatments are administered with great speed, which reduces therapy times substantially. In turn, our patients' direct experience is enhanced along with improved accuracy and quality of delivery."

This advanced technology therapy is just in time to raise the bar and awareness for cancer treatment during (and beyond) Cancer Awareness Month (February). Data trends show an increased risk of mortality for breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer up to 3.2% , with a decreased survival every day that treatment is delayed beyond nine weeks. Coupled with today's unprecedented rise in increased mortality for late-stage cancer patients due to delayed testing and treatment during COVID, the need for dynamic cancer therapy like Elekta Versa HD is crucial.

With advanced radiation therapy capabilities like no other technology in the region, this hypofractionated therapy provides state-of-the-art treatment options for the most challenging cases. As a 2020 recipient of the Best in KLAS award , the Elekta Versa HD was ranked highest in the Radiation Therapy equipment category with accurate, stereotactic treatments that offer timely, adaptable service solutions for patients operating during COVID-19.

"When used with appropriate patients, this technology allows for high rates of tumor control and low toxicity," continued Dr. Baseman. "The ability to deliver high doses of radiotherapy administered during shorter overall treatment courses expands our practice capabilities while having the greatest impact on both the patient experience and outcomes of people with cancer."

As a leading provider of oncology services globally, GenesisCare strives to ensure its patients' best possible life outcomes by bridging the gap between integrated cancer care, research and development, and medical technology. With its origins in radiation oncology, GenesisCare has, in recent years, expanded its services to include medical oncology, urology, and a cutting-edge form of nuclear medicine.

For more information on GenesisCare, visit genesiscare.com (formally 21st Century Oncology). To view the full list of precautions GenesisCare US centers are taking to ensure patient and staff safety, visit

https://www.genesiscare.com/us/covid-19/ .

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian Headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $U.S.300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the UK, Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in healthcare and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here , #designingbettercare.

