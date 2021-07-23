GenesisCare extends U.S. brachytherapy service with 27 Elekta Flexitron treatment devices

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that GenesisCare, a leading global provider of integrated cancer care, has ordered 27 Flexitron® brachytherapy afterloader systems, including service agreements. The cancer treatment devices will allow GenesisCare to continue to invest in the latest world-class technology while providing access to high-quality care to their patients throughout their U.S. centers.

"With Brachytherapy an essential part of the care pathway for many cancer patients, GenesisCare offers this treatment modality across more than [70] locations worldwide," said Dr. Alvaro Martinez, a leading radiation oncologist at a GenesisCare facility in Michigan, and recent recipient of the prestigious Marie-Curie Medal for his lifetime achievements.

"Brachytherapy is one of the most precise and cost-effective forms of radiotherapy. There are many proven benefits to patients, both on its own and in combination with external beam radiotherapy," he added. "GenesisCare's partnership with Elekta makes it easier to improve access for cancer patients and to ensure we can deliver the highest standards of care possible."

Flexitron is Elekta's high dose rate (HDR) afterloader, used in almost two-thirds of all brachytherapy centers worldwide in over 100 countries. The latest version of Flexitron, introduced in 2020, sets itself apart from conventional brachytherapy devices through its design, ensuring efficient, safe and effective treatments with fewer manual steps.

"GenesisCare continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving patient outcomes worldwide and Elekta is delighted to play a vital partnering role to achieve this mission," said Gustaf Salford, Elekta's President and CEO. "Our vision is to provide access to the best cancer care to patients, and GenesisCare is helping to fulfill this objective by offering high precision radiation therapy in many of its U.S. centers."

Learn more about Flexitron at elekta.com/flexitron.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About GenesisCare

Sydney-headquartered GenesisCare, is an Australian founded healthcare company. It is the world's largest provider of cancer treatment using radiotherapy - a major treatment option for cancer patients - and one of the largest integrated oncology companies. The organization provides patients with access to diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, and novel therapies alongside the ability to participate in the latest clinical trials.

Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K. and 21 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development.

With a growing research and trials program numbering more than 150 clinical trials, a Contract Research Organization and global innovation program across Precision Medicine and Novel Therapy, GenesisCare has an ambition to accelerate the roll out of new therapy to more patients in need in a more affordable way.

The organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com.

